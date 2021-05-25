Former E. Helena police chief appears on child porn charge

Former East Helena Police Chief William Daly Harrington made an initial appearance Tuesday on a criminal complaint accusing him of distributing child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

A criminal complaint filed in the case and unsealed Tuesday alleges that Harrington, 42, of Helena, distributed child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said. The crime has a mandatory minimum penalty of five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release.

Harrington voluntarily surrendered Tuesday morning and was taken into custody by the FBI. The arrest is the result of a joint investigation between the FBI and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office as part of the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. Harrington was detained pending further proceedings.

According to the criminal complaint and affidavit filed in support of the complaint, in September 2020, a law enforcement officer began investigating a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline, a national centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children.