Former Carroll student pleads guilty to rape, secret bathroom recordings

A former Carroll College student pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple felony crimes including rape and secretly recording women using the bathroom in his campus apartment.

As part of a plea agreement negotiated with the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office, Connor Andrew Jones, 22, admitted to raping an intoxicated and unconscious woman and collecting years worth of video of various women using the bathroom.

Jones pleaded guilty in District Judge Kathy Seeley's court to one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of surreptitious visual observation or recording; one felony count of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent by common scheme; one felony count of sexual abuse of children; and one felony count of burglary by common scheme.

The plea agreement included the dismissal of 19 other charges, the majority of which were related to secret video recordings.

The county attorney recommended a sentence of 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended for the crime of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, five years in prison for the count of sexual abuse of children, and 10 years in prison for the single count of burglary. The misdemeanor counts of surreptitious visual recording come with a recommended sentence of 18 months in county jail, while the felony count of the same crime comes with a recommendation of five years in prison.

The recommendation is for the sentences to run concurrently, which means Jones would face a total of 20 years in prison if Seeley follows the county attorney's recommendations.

The plea agreement also includes conditions that Jones be placed under the supervision of the Montana Department of Corrections, obtain approval from his supervising officer before taking up residence anywhere, make such a residence open to officer searches and maintain employment approved by the board of parolees.

Jones is prohibited from owning, using or possessing any firearm, alcohol or drugs.

Other standard conditions are also included.

Seeley ordered a presentence investigation and a psychosexual evaluation to be conducted.

Jones' case first came to light when a faculty member at Carroll College noticed some unusual files on a storage device in January 2020. Upon further examination, the faculty member realized it appeared to show images of women using the bathroom with no knowledge of being filmed. Another person recognized Jones' on-campus apartment in the images.

Police later uncovered years worth of video files depicting various females using the restroom in the apartment, and 18 of them were identified. Another recovered video file depicts Jones sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. While interviewing victims in the case, one woman reportedly told police that Jones had touched her inappropriately after being told "no."

Investigators were also able to recover more than 700 files depicting child pornography from devices seized from Jones.

A sentencing hearing for Jones was scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.

Jones, who was apprehended in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, appeared in the court via video teleconference because of inclement weather.

Seeley stated it is mandatory for Jones to appear in person for his sentencing hearing.

