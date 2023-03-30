A former Carroll College student who was driving an automobile that crashed and killed a fellow student in 2021 received a 15-year suspended prison sentence Thursday after family members of the girl who died strongly expressed to a judge they did not want him to serve time in prison.

“To this day I don’t have the right words to say. Nothing I could say could bring Bridget back,” said Hunter Nicely, 21, of Monrovia, California, in his statement before the court in tears. “I loved Bridget like a sister… She had so much life ahead of her. She didn’t deserve this -- nobody does.”

Nicely appeared in person in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley’s courtroom. Nicely pleaded guilty via Zoom Feb. 9 to felony vehicular homicide while under the influence.

The incident occurred on Nov. 19, 2021, when Nicely, who was on the Carroll College football team at the time, was driving a vehicle around 90 miles per hour when it struck a post and rolled over. Fellow student Bridget Marie Kirby, 20, of Spokane was ejected and died at the scene near the on-ramp of Cedar Street and Interstate 15.

“We wish we could rewind time and whisper in Bridget’s ear again as we have done so often, ‘Don’t get in the car,’ but we can’t,” said Maureen Kirby, Bridget Kirby’s mom, during her impact statement. “As a mother I was devastated that I wasn’t there to be with my little girl when she left this world after having the privilege of holding her when she entered it.”

The charge held a maximum of 30 years and $50,000 fine, according to state code, but that isn’t what the Kirby family wanted. Instead, Nicely will be required to give two talks per year for the first five years of his sentence about the dangers of drinking and driving, and if he cannot find a talk to give, he must do 10 hours of community service in its place.

There will be an interlock device on his vehicle for the first five years, and he will get credit for one day served in jail. He’s required to pay $130 in fines plus fines for supervision. The Kirby family requested that condition 22 of the plea agreement that states Nicely cannot have any contact with the victim or victim’s family be revoked.

“I think a lot of people expected the state to recommend that Mr. Nicely go to prison or even spend time in jail for this,” said prosecuting attorney Fallon Stanton. “This was a (plea) agreement that was based largely on the wishes of the victim and the victim’s family.”

The second occupant, another Carroll student who was wearing a seat belt and sitting in the passenger seat, received minor injuries, said officials. Stanton stated that the second occupant also expressed wishes for Nicely not to go to prison as well when contacted by the court.

“(Pat’s) heart is sliced open too much to carry any bitterness, resentment or ill will,” said Cory Laird, the Kirby’s attorney, reading from Bridget’s father, Patrick Kirby’s, victim statement. “No judgment, decree or order by this court can turn back the clock and undo the mistakes and harm done. This court has no jurisdiction over forgiveness… everyone suffers in a tragedy.”

The group was out celebrating Nicely’s 19th birthday, and he was in possession of a fake ID, authorities said. Authorities noted Nicely had bloodshot eyes and could smell alcohol on his breath. He admitted to drinking alcohol that night despite being underage at the time. Officers spotted open containers of alcohol in and around the vehicle, according to court documents. Nicely was taken into custody.

"We continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Kirby family, their loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragic accident," Carroll College said in a statement.

Seeley called the case “heartbreaking.”

“I don’t want anyone to lose our focus on Bridget Kirby. Her family is devastated, but they seem to me to be incredibly understanding and graceful people,” said Seeley. “I also want (Hunter) to know that they seem to see the potential in you to be a real contribution to society, and they have said, and I believe they’re very sincere in that, they don’t want to see your life destroyed.”

Nicely was originally charged with felony vehicular homicide while under the influence, misdemeanor negligent vehicular assault, misdemeanor possession of an unlawful attempt to purchase intoxicating substance, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor seat belt violation and misdemeanor unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on the highway, according to court reports.

“We do want you to know that we forgive you and pray for you and your family everyday,” said Maureen. “Please let the grace of God heal you, love you and forgive you. Bridget will be with you to help from above when you ask. Your life was spared so we pray please don’t let it go to waste. Please do great things and earn the time you’ve been given.”