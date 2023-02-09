A former Carroll College student pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony vehicular homicide while under the influence for the 2021 death of a friend in an automobile crash.

Hunter Nicely of Monrovia, California, entered his plea via Zoom in front of Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley. He will be sentenced on March 30 at 1:30 p.m. Thursday's appearance was a change of plea hearing. He could face a maximum of 30 years and $50,000 fine, according to state code.

Nicely was originally charged with felony vehicular homicide while under influence, misdemeanor negligent vehicular assault, misdemeanor possession of an unlawful attempt to purchase intoxicating substance, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor seat belt violation and misdemeanor unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway, according to court reports.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Nicely was driving a vehicle that rolled over and ejected Carroll sophomore Bridget Kirby, 20, from Spokane, Washington, one of the three occupants. She wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Kirby died at the scene near the on-ramp of Cedar Street and Interstate 15. The group was out celebrating Nicely’s 20th birthday, and he was in possession of a fake ID, authorities said.

Authorities noted Nicely had bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. He admitted to consuming alcohol that night despite being underage at the time. His breath alcohol concentration measured above the legal limit.

Nicely, who at the time was a football player at Carroll, was operating the vehicle at around 90 miles per hour, according to Deputy County Attorney Fallon Stanton. The vehicle struck a wooden post, which caused it to flip over. The second occupant, another Carroll student who was wearing a seat belt and sitting in the passenger seat, received minor injuries, said officials.

Officers spotted multiple open containers of alcohol in and around the vehicle, according to court documents. Nicely was taken into custody.

The morning after the crash, President of Carroll College John Cech sent out a campus wide email to inform the community about the death.

“This is a shocking and devastating loss for the Kirby family, Bridget’s classmates and friends, and many in our Carroll community,” wrote Cech. “Our hearts are hurting by this tragedy and the impact it is having on many lives.”

In her obituary, the Kirby family described Bridget as “fiercely loyal with an unmatched sense of humor and a smile that lit up the room.”