First suspect arraigned in Cathedral vandalism case

The first suspect arrested in connection with the May 17 vandalism to the Cathedral of St. Helena and other locations has been arraigned in district court.

Durbin W. Tabb, 21, of Helena, was arraigned in the court of Judge Mike Menahan on Tuesday. Tabb was the first of five people arrested in connection with the vandalism. His vehicle had been matched to a suspect vehicle caught on surveillance video in the area of the vandalism. He was charged with felony criminal mischief and felony malicious intimidation.

Tabb was later released on his own recognizance by Justice of the Peace Mark Piskolich. Tabb has a jury trial set for Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. with his final pretrial hearing set for Sept. 29.

Another individual arrested in the case, 19-year-old Lane Dewey Chapman, has yet to appear in district court. Charged with felony criminal mischief, felony malicious intimidation and felony desecration of a Capitol or place of worship, Chapman is expected to be arraigned in district court on June 15.

Chapman was arrested after text messages between him and Tabb were found on Tabb's cellphone. Chapman appeared before Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley and bail was set at $25,000. Chapman was released on bond May 27, just a day after his arrest.

