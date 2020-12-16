Fired Helena doctor asks court to block adverse report

A Helena oncologist embroiled in a legal battle with St. Peter’s Health has asked a judge to issue a restraining order prohibiting the hospital from filing an adverse report on him with various medical boards on the basis of his removal, saying it will cause irreparable harm to his reputation before the issue is resolved.
Attorneys for Dr. Thomas Weiner also asked the judge to schedule a “show cause” hearing for a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo, saying the summary suspension “of Dr. Weiner’s staff privileges amounts to a permanent stigma of medical incompetence, affecting his ability to maintain income and his professional reputation.”
St. Peter’s Health provided the following statement on the latest legal action.
“We feel strongly about the steps we’re taking to protect the safety of patients. This matter is now pending litigation and as such, we are not able to provide comment specific to legal proceedings.”
According to a motion filed Monday on behalf of Weiner, the defendants were required to submit an Adverse Action Report to the National Practitioner Data Bank or the Montana Board of Medical Examiners by Dec. 18.
They said such a report “will cause irreparable harm to Dr. Weiner by permanently harming and likely ruining his professional reputation and career, before the case is ever heard on the merits,” Weiner’s attorneys, J. Devlan Geddes and Trent M. Gardner of Bozeman, wrote.
They also note Weiner does not pose a risk of “imminent danger” to the health of anyone because he is no longer at St. Peter’s and not practicing medicine. They said the hospital violated its bylaws, which require an investigation and a fair hearing before a physician is suspended.
A deputy clerk for 1st Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan said Wednesday that he has not yet ruled on the restraining order, and a hearing on the preliminary injunction could not occur until after the new year.
According to Weiner’s attorneys, counsel for St. Peter’s Health has said it would oppose the motion.
Weiner served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17.
On Dec. 10, he filed a 26-page lawsuit against St. Peter’s Health, demanding a jury trial and saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.
On Nov. 17, Weiner was emailed a letter from the hospital that said a review by outside oncologists found his care of six patients was substandard, in addition to a case previously reviewed. It criticized his documentation on his prescribing “high doses of narcotics” for patients. The lawsuit says the letter was “purporting to summarily suspend Dr. Weiner’s clinical privileges a second time."
The lawsuit filed Dec. 10 by Weiner calls that claim “an outright falsehood” and said all six of those patients were “unquestionably diagnosed with cancer and treated appropriately.” That filing as well calls for a temporary restraining order from filing any adverse reports.
Some of his patients have filed a class-action lawsuit objecting to his removal, saying he was a dedicated physician. The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson has said Weiner was removed after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years, and that the investigation was continuing. The hospital has asked the court to dismiss the patients’ lawsuit.
Weiner denied Johnson's allegations.
