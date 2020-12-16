Fired Helena doctor asks court to block adverse report

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They also note Weiner does not pose a risk of “imminent danger” to the health of anyone because he is no longer at St. Peter’s and not practicing medicine. They said the hospital violated its bylaws, which require an investigation and a fair hearing before a physician is suspended.

A deputy clerk for 1st Judicial District Court Judge Mike Menahan said Wednesday that he has not yet ruled on the restraining order, and a hearing on the preliminary injunction could not occur until after the new year.

According to Weiner’s attorneys, counsel for St. Peter’s Health has said it would oppose the motion.

Weiner served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17.

On Dec. 10, he filed a 26-page lawsuit against St. Peter’s Health, demanding a jury trial and saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.