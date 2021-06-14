FBI seeking info on East Helena robbery suspect

The FBI is seeking information on a man who robbed an East Helena casino early this month.

According to the FBI, the robbery occurred around 11 p.m. June 3 at Montana Lil's Casino at 100 S. Lane Ave. in East Helena.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build. He is 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s. He was wearing a dark-colored cowboy hat, a face covering, glasses with no frame, and a dark-colored red, white and blue striped Polo shirt.

The suspect said he was employed as a roofer and was gambling at the casino before the robbery, the FBI reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI office at 801-579-1400 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

