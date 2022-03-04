Extension sought in case of East Helena brothers in Capitol riot

Attorneys from both sides in the case of two East Helena brothers charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection in the nation's Capitol are seeking a 60-day extension, according to documents filed Friday in Washington, D.C.

Joshua and Jerod Hughes were to have a status conference March 8, which was moved to March 10. Federal prosecutors and attorneys for the defendants asked for a 60-day extension, saying the government has “provided extensive discovery in this case which requires significant time to diligently review.”

They say the defense counsel requires “additional time to review the voluminous discovery” in preparation for either a resolution or pretrial proceedings.

“The parties are engaged in discussions about a possible resolution of the matter as to both defendants, but, despite due diligence, have not yet reached agreement,” states the joint filing for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“The parties believe that, with additional time to discuss the possibility of resolving the case, it remains possible that a trial would not be necessary,” they wrote to U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly.

The attorneys ask the judge to grant the motion, and request he exclude the period from March 8 until the next status conference from the computation of time under the Speedy Trial Act.

According to the motion, “… the ends of justice served by granting a request for a continuance outweigh the best interest of the public and the defendants in a speedy trial."

The judge had not ruled on the request as of late Friday afternoon.

The brothers were part of a group of rioters who broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to court documents. They initially were incarcerated in early 2021, pleaded not guilty and released from custody in April pending trial, on their own recognizance.

The brothers are now charged with nine counts that include civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of supporters for then-President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting. A House panel is looking into the attack.

Since then, more than 750 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach. More than 235 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. The investigation remains ongoing.

Jerod and Joshua Hughes came to the Helena Police Department on Jan. 11 after seeing themselves in news coverage of the attack, believing they were wanted by the FBI. An FBI special agent arrived shortly thereafter to interview them.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

