Ex-Carroll student accused of raping and secretly recording students on campus

In a statement issued Thursday, Carroll College confirmed that current and former students are among the victims of the alleged crimes. The college is also conducting its own investigation and is encouraging potential victims and anyone with information about the alleged crimes to email SafeReports@carroll.edu .

“Carroll College is profoundly disturbed by these allegations regarding Mr. Jones," Carroll College President John Cech said in the statement. "Our top priority is the well-being of the victims subjected to these outrageous criminal acts, and the college will continue to do everything within our power to protect their privacy, and offer them supportive services they may need throughout this process. Our care and concern is for them. Nothing is more important to Carroll College than the safety of our students. This is not who we are, and the college unequivocally condemns the alleged acts and sexual violence and harassment in all its forms. The charges represent a violation of everything we stand for as a Catholic community, in particular our respect for the dignity of every person.”