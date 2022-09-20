Ex-Broadwater County commissioner broadens lawsuit over her prosecution

A former Broadwater County commissioner has amended an earlier complaint in her lawsuit against the state, saying state and county officials showed bad faith and malicious prosecution when they continued to pursue charges against her despite a deferred prosecution agreement.

This latest filing piggybacks on a March lawsuit filed against the state by Laura Marie Obert. It was filed Aug. 9 in Montana 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County.

In addition to the state, the new filing names Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson and Special Assistant Attorney General/Special Deputy Broadwater County Attorney Martin Lambert as defendants.

Obert demands a jury by trial and wants damages proven at trial.

Swanson, a Montana Army National Guard member, has been deployed with the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion to the Central Command area of operations in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. His office did not return a call seeking comment. Lambert did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday. The defendants have reportedly not been served yet.

In the March lawsuit, Obert argued that officials violated a 2016 settlement agreement when they filed charges against her in 2020. At that time, Lambert filed a theft charge and official misconduct charge against Obert.

The misconduct charge was based on allegations she supported a project beyond her lawful authority as a Broadwater County commissioner in which her husband was involved.

The felony theft probe dated back to 2015. Court documents allege that of the $8,897 Obert received in addition to her salaried wages for "insurance purposes" that year, at least $6,521 was unlawfully obtained. Obert sought a settlement and the county determined it had overpaid her $4,257. She repaid that amount. She had directed the county finance officer to process her timecards and pay her up to 40 hours a week, instead of 26-32, for her work as a county commissioner. Officials said Obert learned she would qualify for insurance benefits if she worked a certain number of hours.

The court dismissed both counts in 2021.

The latest filing amends the March complaint and adds tort claims, which are claims for damages due to actions of the person who committed the act. The first two counts, breach of contract and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, remain basically the same.

The amended complaint adds several more counts including allegations of bad faith by the state, violation of due process, and malicious prosecution by Swanson and Lambert.

This latest filing alleges Swanson made repeated attempts to bring criminal charges against Obert even though others said such action was not appropriate.

And they said his demands grew “increasingly insistent” as time went on.

When others, such as the attorney general’s office, didn't move quickly enough, Obert alleges Swanson demanded the Broadwater County Commission, without Obert present, appoint an independent county attorney, Lambert, to investigate and make a decision regarding Obert.

The plaintiff seeks an award of damages suffered as a result of the state’s action. It also seeks action for malicious prosecution and any additional relief the court may deem appropriate.

Obert was first elected to the commission in 2008, won reelection in 2014 and did not run for a third term in 2020. Her lawsuit states she did not run in 2020 because of Swanson's efforts to drive her from public office.