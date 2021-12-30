Emigrant man arrested in Helena on rape charge

A 51-year-old man from Emigrant, Montana was arrested in Helena on suspicion of raping a girl younger than 16 years old.

Michael Paul Sullivan has been charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

On Dec. 24, law enforcement was dispatched to Oakes Street in Helena for a report of sexual assault. Arresting officer Steven Cornish, of the Helena Police Department, located the defendant and the victim in the defendant's hotel room. Both were transported to the Law and Justice Center for interviews.

Court documents state that Cornish contacted a witness and met her for an interview. The witness advised she had seen the defendant engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, who was less than 16 years old at the time.

The defendant was aware of and provided Cornish with the victim's correct age.

The victim and defendant both were interviewed. The defendant's statements were allegedly inconsistent with those made by the victim and witness. A search warrant was granted for the defendant's room, and physical evidence corroborating the witness' statements was located and seized.

Sullivan appeared in Judge Mark Piskolich's court earlier this week, and the judge set his bond at $50,000. Currently, the defendant remains in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

