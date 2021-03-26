East Helena's Jerod Hughes seeks bond in D.C. riot case

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia objected to the request.

“These arguments could not be further from the truth,” Assistant U.S. James B. Nelson wrote.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that video footage showed the Hughes brothers participated along with members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to open windows and doors to force entry into the Capitol. They said Jerod Hughes can be seen kicking his way through the door, and he and Joshua and were among the first 10 rioters in the building.

They then allegedly joined in advancing toward Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who baited rioters into following him away from the Senate floor, court documents state. The Hughes brothers eventually got to the Senate floor, which had been evacuated, and joined others who sat in chairs, opened desks and reviewed materials.

“The weight of the evidence against the Defendant is strong, and it weighs in favor of pretrial detention,” prosecutors wrote.

Jerod Hughes also argued he should not be detained because he was doing what he believed Trump wanted him to do. He also notes that he and his brother had turned themselves in to law enforcement shortly after their return to Helena and he is not a flight risk.