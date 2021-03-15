 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Helena Police Chief William Harrington resigns
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

East Helena Police Chief William Harrington resigns

{{featured_button_text}}
East Helena Police Chief William Harrington

William Harrington 

 Thomas Plank

William Harrington resigned from his position as East Helena's police chief in a letter to the East Helena City Council March 5.

East Helena Mayor James Schell confirmed Harrington's resignation Monday. Schell said the letter indicated Harrington's resignation was effective immediately, but it did not state a reason.

The Independent Record has filed a request for public records related to Harrington's resignation, and Schell said he expects the request to be fulfilled by the end of business Monday. 

Harrington was promoted to police chief in April 2019. He replaced Mike Sanders, who resigned in December 2018 after four months as chief. Sanders replaced Dale Aschim, who resigned in December 2017 after 15 years with the police department. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Harrington had about 17 years of experience in law enforcement and spent the last 12 years with the East Helena Police Department, working his way up to deputy chief then interim chief before being tapped to run the force.

According to the city's website, Harrington also acted as a firearms instructor and a police vehicle operations instructor. He also volunteered as an instructor at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

During his career in East Helena, Harrington served as a certified school resource officer, Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer, and a member of the local crisis intervention team.

"His vision for the future of the East Helena Police Department promises professional growth and development for its Officers, and more extensive Community involvement," the city's website reads.

This story will be updated.

0 comments
1
5
4
4
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Holly Michels Daily Capitol Rundown - March 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News