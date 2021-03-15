East Helena Police Chief William Harrington resigns

William Harrington resigned from his position as East Helena's police chief in a letter to the East Helena City Council March 5.

East Helena Mayor James Schell confirmed Harrington's resignation Monday. Schell said the letter indicated Harrington's resignation was effective immediately, but it did not state a reason.

The Independent Record has filed a request for public records related to Harrington's resignation, and Schell said he expects the request to be fulfilled by the end of business Monday.

Harrington was promoted to police chief in April 2019. He replaced Mike Sanders, who resigned in December 2018 after four months as chief. Sanders replaced Dale Aschim, who resigned in December 2017 after 15 years with the police department.

Harrington had about 17 years of experience in law enforcement and spent the last 12 years with the East Helena Police Department, working his way up to deputy chief then interim chief before being tapped to run the force.

According to the city's website, Harrington also acted as a firearms instructor and a police vehicle operations instructor. He also volunteered as an instructor at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.