East Helena police chief resigns amid sex assault investigation

East Helena hired Great Falls attorney Jordan Crosby to conduct the employment investigation concerning Harrington's workplace conduct. Crosby, who works for the law firm of Ugrin Alexander Zadick, P.C., will be paid $215 an hour for her work, not including paralegal assistance and additional fees, per the contract.

East Helena currently employs three full-time police officers and another is currently enrolled at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. There is also one administrative assistant working in the department.

Schell said in a statement Monday the city is currently working with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office "to provide patrol and emergency response as needed. We greatly appreciate the Sheriff's assistance and the exceptional services of his department during this time."

"The City is committed to having a local police department its residents trust and respect," the mayor's statement reads. "As the city moves forward it will be working with the Sheriff's Office on a possible agreement to provide full-time staffing and leadership within the East Helena Police Department to augment and assist our officers until an acceptable replacement can be identified as the Chief of Police."