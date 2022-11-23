East Helena man to begin prison sentence after Jan. 2 in Capitol riot case

An East Helena man who was sentenced to 38 months behind bars for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection upon the U.S. Capitol has been ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons after Jan. 2 to begin serving his sentence, an official said Wednesday.

The court has recommended Joshua Hughes, 39, be directed to a Bureau of Prisons facility in Sheridan, Oregon, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Hughes, in a Nov. 15 memorandum, had asked to be incarcerated at SeaTac in Seattle should U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly not suspend his sentencing altogether. SeaTac is about 600 miles west of East Helena.

Sheridan is a medium security federal correction institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Hughes' attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, said Wednesday he believed Hughes would be placed at the minimum security satellite camp.

There are 1,581 male inmates, with 1,218 of them at the institution and detention center and 363 inmates at the camp. The facility, which is 60 miles southwest of Portland, Oregon and 725 miles from East Helena, does allow visitors.

Hughes was sentenced Tuesday to 38 months of incarceration, three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

He and his brother, Jerod Hughes, 37, pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge. At one time he and his brother faced nine felony counts each.

Jerod Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the brothers were part of a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has said the brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” toward the front of the rioters that day, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.

The original nine felony counts included civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Other than the obstruction of an official proceeding charge, all other counts were dropped.