East Helena man sentenced to 46 months in Capitol breach

The second of two East Helena brothers who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution, federal officials said.

Jerod Wade Hughes recently stated in court documents he was “duped” into believing the 2020 presidential election was stolen and was “responding to the clarion call of a charlatan” when he respond to then-President Donald Trump’s pleas to “save the country” that day.

Authorities had asked for Hughes, 39, to be sentenced to 51 months of incarceration plus three years of supervised release, and to be ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and a mandatory $100 special assessment.

His brother Joshua Hughes was sentenced Nov. 22 to 38 months incarceration, three years of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution. The court recommended he be directed to a Bureau of Prisons facility in Sheridan, Oregon and begin his sentence Jan. 2.

In a defendant’s sentencing memo filed Dec. 30, Jerod Hughes ask the court to impose the shortest sentence the court “believes justice would permit.”

“Defendant sincerely regrets his involvement in the instant case and is embarrassed that he allowed himself to be so gullible,” his attorney, Jonathan Zucker, wrote.

The 12-page memo states that Jerod Hughes was “responding to the entreaties of the Commander in Chief to save the country.”

“It is only in retrospect he has learned that he was responding to the clarion call of a charlatan,” it says. “Defendant’s intentions were noble in that he was responding to a call to sacrifice and civic duty as a citizen. It is only in hindsight that he recognizes that he was a misguided, naïve dupe.”

The brothers pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge. At one time he and his brother faced nine felony counts each.

Federal authorities said recently that more than 950 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the brothers were part of a mob of Trump’s supporters who broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. An attorney for the brothers has said they are not members of the Proud Boys.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has said the brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” that day and were among the first wave to enter the Capitol building, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.