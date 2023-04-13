An East Helena man pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of sexual assault.

Judge Kathy Seeley told Eric Lee Haight the maximum for the charge is up to 100 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. The court put out a joint recommendation of 20 years with 16 suspended to the Department of Corrections. Sentencing is set for May 25 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Seeley in the 1st Judicial District Court.

On March 18, 2022, an officer responded to a report from Child Protective Services claiming that Haight touched a juvenile inappropriately.

The juvenile told authorities that Haight has “tickled” their genital area on at least two separate occasions. The juvenile asked him to stop, but he continued, according to court reports.

Law enforcement made contact with Haight on March 25, 2022, and he stated that he may have accidentally touched the juvenile’s private area. Haight later admitted to tickling the juvenile and not stopping when asked. Haight was 31 years old when charges were pressed in March 2022.