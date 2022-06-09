East Helena man gets prison time for COVID-relief fraud

An East Helena man who pleaded guilty to receiving more than $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans for coronavirus relief aid and using the money instead for personal benefit was sentenced June 7 to 30 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, officials said.

Trevor Gee Lanius-McLeod, 48, pleaded guilty in late 2021 to bank fraud and to engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris of Great Falls also ordered $1,000,043 restitution, $125,000 of which will be paid jointly with co-defendant Kasey Wilson who was sentenced in March to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provided emergency assistance to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses. The loans were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

The government alleged that beginning in April 2020, Lanius-McLeod devised a scheme to fraudulently obtain money from the PPP. He applied for four PPP loans through Valley Bank of Helena. In the applications, Lanius-McLeod made false and material statements to get nearly $1,043,000 in fraudulent funds from the four loans. Lanius-McLeod also applied for and received a PPP loan for $349,000 on behalf of Renovated Montana Properties LLP, an entity Lanius-McLeod controlled, court documents stated.

Without the false statements, Lanius-McLeod would not have qualified for a PPP loan, prosecutors said. The defendant falsely stated that Renovated Montana Properties LLP had paid payroll taxes and had 25 employees. The company never paid payroll taxes and had no employees besides Lanius-McLeod.

The government further alleged that in a promissory note, the defendant agreed to use the funds for business-related expenses. None of the loan money was used for these purposes. Instead, the proceeds were spent on personal expenses, including the mortgage on Lanius-McLeod’s personal residence.

“During a trying time in our country’s history, Lanius-McLeod stole money from a government program designed to keep businesses afloat and lined his own pockets to the detriment of truly needy businesses,” Laslovich said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation and FBI, with assistance from the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and U.S. Secret Service.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

