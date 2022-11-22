East Helena man gets 38 months for participating in Capitol riot

One of the two East Helena brothers who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in Washington, D.C., was sentenced Tuesday to 38 months in prison, a lighter sentence than prosecutors had requested.

Joshua Hughes, 39, was also ordered by District of Columbia U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly to three years of supervised release and must pay $2,000 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge. At one time he and his brother, Jerod Hughes, faced nine felony counts each. The U.S. Attorney’s office had asked Joshua Hughes to be sentenced to 46 months in prison in a Nov. 15 sentencing memorandum. Federal officials said the sentencing is in the middle of advisory guidelines and reflected the gravity of his conduct while also acknowledging his early admission of guilt.

"Of course, we are disappointed (that) Judge Kelly did not impose a more lenient sentence based upon Josh's conduct," his attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, said Tuesday in an email after the sentencing. "But Judge Kelly hit the nail on the head when he called the events of January 6, 2021, a 'national disgrace.' Without the peaceful transfer of power in a democratic form of government, you have nothing. He therefore wanted to send a message of general deterrence to the people that if you interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to newly elected-leadership, then you do so at your peril."

Jerod Hughes, 37, is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 6, on the two-year anniversary of the riot on the Capitol that injured more than 100 law enforcement officers and caused $2.8 million in losses.

Authorities had asked for Jerod Hughes to be sentenced to 51 months of incarceration plus three years of supervised release, and to be ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and a mandatory $100 special assessment.

The judge asked that the brothers come to Washington, D.C., Nov. 22 for their sentencing.

Joshua Hughes asked the court Nov. 15 to sentence him for time served, a four-year probationary sentence with conditions, including community service. He said if the court is “inclined to sentence him to a period of incarceration,” that he be allowed to self-surrender to the Bureau of Prisons' SeaTac facility in Seattle, Washington.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the brothers were part of a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has said the brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” that day, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.

The Hughes brothers were part of a group that broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to federal court documents. They drove from Montana to Washington, D.C., to attend the rally.

The brothers turned themselves in to authorities after they returned to Montana and initially were incarcerated in early 2021. They pleaded not guilty and were released from custody pending trial, on their own recognizance.

The original nine felony counts included civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Other than the obstruction of an official proceeding charge, all other counts were dropped.

Federal authorities said in the Nov. 15 memorandums that the brothers advanced through a violent crowd on the west front and climbed scaffolding on the northwest steps to pass the crowd and advance even farther.

They said they pressed up the stairs to the front of the rioters to break the very last police line protecting the Capitol. They saw the rioters break windows.

Of Joshua Hughes, they said “He eagerly jumped through the broken window to be the ninth rioter to occupy the U.S. Capitol that day.”

He then moved toward Jerod Hughes, who had kicked open the Senate Wing Door to let hundreds of rioters inside.

The brothers then, according to the memorandum, roamed the hallways and menaced police and chased Eugene Goodman, a Capitol police officer. Authorities said Jerod Hughes then screamed threats to police guarding the Senate chamber.

Authorities said he then went into the Senate chamber and reviewed “sensitive documents” left behind by Senators forced to flee.

Joshua Hughes threw his cellphone in the garbage once he learned he was wanted by the FBI, authorities said in the memorandum.

Joshua Hughes said in a memorandum to the court filed by his attorney that he never felt like he needed to get inside the Capitol building and had not planned to do so, he just wanted to see what was going on.

He denies pushing through the line of Capitol police officers, but followed the crowd and worked his way up to the front of the line to “see what was going on.”

Joshua Hughes argues that he was shocked by what happened as he left.

“My God, what have we done?” he thought.

He said he knows he was wrong for being there, feels misled by former President Donald Trump and “deeply” regrets his actions there.

This case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana provided assistance.

“I applaud and thank our federal law enforcement partners for their diligent work in this case,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich for the District of Montana said. “We share in their commitment to enforce the rule of law, including against those who sought to obstruct an official proceeding involving the peaceful transfer of power.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office and its Helena, Montana Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Joshua Hughes as No. 42 on its seeking information photos, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the 22 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 900 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 275 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.