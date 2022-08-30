 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Helena man charged with attempted rape of a minor

Joshua Jones

A 20-year-old man from East Helena is being charged with felony attempted sexual intercourse without consent with a minor. 

On Aug. 15, a deputy received a call from a complainant regarding a possible sexual assault of a teenager under the age of 16 on Aug. 12 in East Helena.

According to charging documents, the minor stated that Joshua Paul Jones took off pieces of the child's clothing and tried to initiate sex. Jones allegedly started to undress, and the minor was able to push him away and flee the area. The minor left pieces of clothing behind.

On Aug. 17, a detective spoke with Jones, who called dispatch and stated he was being accused of rape. Jones agreed to meet the detective the next day, said officials.

Jones requested a lawyer after his Miranda Rights were read to him. The detective learned that Jones was on probation for prior sexual assault charges.

The detective was granted a search warrant for the garbage and located the clothing the minor left behind.

Jones was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 25.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

