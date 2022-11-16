East Helena man arrested on suspicion of raping woman at bar

A 31-year-old East Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in the bathroom of a bar in the Helena Valley.

Brendan Devon Fields has been charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent for allegedly having sex with a woman who was incapable of giving consent.

On Sept. 29, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office was informed of a woman who believed Fields took her into a bar bathroom and raped her after she had been drugged in September of 2021, according to court reports.

Deputies asked to meet with the woman, who was apprehensive at first, but eventually agreed to speak to law enforcement.

The woman said she had two shots and one Jack Daniels mixed drink that night, but that she didn’t finish the mixed drink because “it did not taste right,” according to the affidavit filed in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Nov. 10.

She stated she went outside and took a puff of her own marijuana, and she was confident that it wasn't laced with anything. She said her memory stops at that time, but she recalled thinking that she had been drugged, according to court reports.

The documents say the woman was at the bar with three friends, who were interviewed by a detective as well.

One of the friends reported that the woman had a few drinks, but not too many. The friend said the woman became very intoxicated very quickly and noted that it seemed odd. The friend reported that she told Fields to leave the woman alone because she was not OK, and that Fields responded "I wouldn't do that."

The friend told authorities she left to get some water for the woman and then returned to find Fields leading the woman to the men's bathroom. The friend said she and others banged on the locked bathroom door for about 15-20 minutes, and that Fields eventually came out of the bathroom and walked out the back door.

The friend said she found the woman passed out on the bathroom floor with her pants not fully on and her underwear outside of her pants. She was vomiting, couldn’t stand and passed out multiple times, according to the friend.

The friend said she took the woman to her parent's house. Her mother told authorities her daughter did not recognize her, did not know what was going on and was very sick.

The woman reported that she didn’t know Fields had sex with her until he sent her text messages indicating that a sexual interaction had taken place. The woman provided the text messages to deputies. Later in the investigation, a detective was able to corroborate text messages from Fields’ cellphone provider after being granted a search warrant.

On Oct. 6, Fields told authorities he had heard rumors of people being drugged at that bar. He initially denied knowing the woman but later acknowledged he knew her, according to court records.

Fields told authorities he and the woman did not talk outside of a group setting and didn’t have a dating or sexual history together, court records say. When the detective told Fields that authorities were aware of the text messages about the incident at the bar, Fields denied having any recollection of the text messages.

When detectives confronted Fields with witness statements of Fields going into the bar bathroom with the woman, Fields stated that he “vaguely” remembered the texts. He apologized for lying and said the woman grabbed his hand and was the one to led him into the bathroom, according to court records.

He said he only believed something sexual had happened because the bar’s three bartenders told him about the incident afterward, but he didn’t remember anything. Fields stated he has had memory issues since he was “blown up” in Afghanistan, court documents say.

The court documents did not list the name of an attorney for fields.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.