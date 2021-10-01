East Helena brothers to return to court Dec. 1 over D.C. riot

Hughes also noted the $130 per month for the monitor was a financial hardship, as his wife is disabled and he is the sole provider in the family.

Kelly was told Hughes is on radio frequency monitoring and that location monitoring is not available in Montana. The federal prosecutors said they were willing to make some compromises, but Kelly said he was not comfortable allowing him to be cut loose of GPS monitoring.

“I am sympathetic here … I think that it is too much of a loosening of the restrictions than I would be comfortable in ordering,” he said.

He said his decision was limited by the technology available in Montana.

“I am open to alleviating problems for him,” Kelly said. “My considerations for conditions of release have to be driven by what is necessary to make sure Mr. Hughes comes back to court.”

Kelly asked the attorneys to reach a compromise and file it with the court. Attorney Peter Wright represented Jerod Hughes on Friday.