East Helena brothers to return to court Dec. 1 over D.C. riot

A Dec. 1 status hearing was set Friday for two East Helena brothers accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., but the judge was unable to rule on a request by one of the defendants to remove his GPS bracelet in order for him to work.
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly was told that no plea deal had been reached, however, Palmer Hoovestal, the attorney representing Joshua Hughes, said he had hoped to reach a tentative agreement prior to the Dec. 1 hearing.
U.S. Prosecutor Hava Arin Levenson Mirell for the District of Columbia said the continuing investigations into the riots and those who participated have produced “three batches” of global discovery and reports by Capitol police and metro police. She said there now more than 4,000 body camera videos.
Mirell said the evidence collected to date has been provided to attorneys for the two defendants, Joshua and Jerod Hughes of East Helena, but she expected more to be gathered.
On Jan. 6, a violent mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a historic second time for inciting the rioters. A House panel is looking into the attack. Nearly 650 people from 40 states have been charged.
Among the nine counts the Hughes brothers each face are civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, entering and remaining on the floor of Congress and destruction of government property. The counts are listed as felonies.
The brothers, who drove to Washington, D.C. from Montana, had turned themselves over to law enforcement in Montana shortly after the riot. They were then incarcerated, pleaded not guilty and released from custody in April pending trial, on their own recognizance. Joshua Hughes was 37 at the time of his arrest and Jerod Hughes was 36.
Much of Friday’s hearing was on a Sept. 2 request from Jerod Hughes to remove the condition that he must wear a GPS ankle monitor and modify his home detention to accommodate his construction job. He is being supervised by the District of Montana.
Hughes’ job requires him to wear steel-toed ankle-height boots as a safety precaution, his attorney said.
He said there is “substantial physical pain.”
“The GPS monitor does not sit comfortably within or against the boots, causing it to apply strong pressure against his ankle and leg throughout the day,” attorney Jonathan Zucker wrote. He said it forces him to deal with extreme pain and anxiety of knowing that he will have to force himself to endure the same pain every day as he goes to work.
Hughes also noted the $130 per month for the monitor was a financial hardship, as his wife is disabled and he is the sole provider in the family.
Kelly was told Hughes is on radio frequency monitoring and that location monitoring is not available in Montana. The federal prosecutors said they were willing to make some compromises, but Kelly said he was not comfortable allowing him to be cut loose of GPS monitoring.
“I am sympathetic here … I think that it is too much of a loosening of the restrictions than I would be comfortable in ordering,” he said.
He said his decision was limited by the technology available in Montana.
“I am open to alleviating problems for him,” Kelly said. “My considerations for conditions of release have to be driven by what is necessary to make sure Mr. Hughes comes back to court.”
Kelly asked the attorneys to reach a compromise and file it with the court. Attorney Peter Wright represented Jerod Hughes on Friday.
The prosecution has said the Hughes brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” on Jan. 6, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress. The brothers followed a man who pursued Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs and later found their way to the Senate floor, prosecutors said.
Hoovestal has said the Hughes brothers have no association with political groups of any kind and have never before attended a rally for Trump. But when the president called “all patriots” to Washington, they decided to attend and then go sightseeing.
Hoovestal said in an earlier interview the Hughes brothers had attended the Trump speech, had lunch at a taco shop, and then went to the Capitol. They got to the front of the line, entered through a window someone else broke, walked around inside the Capitol for 10-15 minutes and left. He said they were not destructive.
He said they did not egg people on, nor are they members of the Proud Boys.
"The biggest mistake of their lives was to crawl through that window," Hoovestal said.
On Friday he told Kelly progress was being made “from our perspective,” toward a resolution for Joshua Hughes.
Kelly said Hoovestal could schedule a change of plea hearing earlier, if that were the case.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.