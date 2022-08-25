East Helena brothers plead guilty to Capitol breach charge

Two brothers from East Helena pleaded guilty Thursday to an obstruction of an official proceeding charge stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly set the sentencing for Jerod Hughes, 37, and Joshua Hughes, 38, for Nov. 22. A pre-sentencing report is to be prepared for that hearing.

Kelly warned the sentencing could be more or less severe than the guidelines in the report. He said the charge could bring a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

"The guidelines are not binding," he said.

Under a plea agreement, Joshua Hughes could be sentenced to 41-51 months in prison, something his attorney said earlier he would ask the judge to reduce. Jerod Hughes faces 51-63 months because of his previous criminal record. The brothers are to each pay the architect of the Capitol $2,000 in restitution.

Both waived their right to a trial by jury.

On Jan. 6, 2021, the brothers were part of a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters who broke into the Capitol to contest the Electoral College vote being certified that would name Democrat Joe Biden as president instead of Trump. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has said the brothers placed themselves at the “tip of the spear” that day, “actively engaged in the destruction of government property,” harassed and interfered with Capitol police and obstructed a joint session of Congress.

The Hughes brothers were part of a group that broke open windows and doors to get into the Capitol, according to federal court documents. The brothers followed a man who pursued Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs and later found their way to the Senate floor, prosecutors said. Jerod Hughes joined another rioter in trying to kick open the Senate Wing door. During a stand-off in the Ohio Clock Corridor, Jerod Hughes screamed and made aggressive gestures toward officers. They then entered the Senate Gallery. By about 2:48 p.m., they entered the Senate Chamber, among the first rioters there, federal officials said. They walked among the senators’ desks for about two minutes and then left the Capitol building.

Attorneys for the brothers announced their intention earlier this month to enter the guilty pleas. At one time they each had nine felony counts against them. The remaining counts were dismissed, attorneys said.

Those counts included civil disorder, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; entering and remaining on the floor of Congress; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The brothers, who drove to Washington, D.C., from Montana, turned themselves in to authorities after they returned to Montana and initially were incarcerated in early 2021. They pleaded not guilty and were released from custody pending trial, on their own recognizance.

Attorney Palmer Hoovestal, who is representing Joshua Hughes, said earlier he was sure his client felt remorse for participating on Jan. 6, and added: “The scope of his participation was to follow the crowd.”

He said he did not touch or break anything. “He made a poor decision when he went in and unfortunately was one of the first people who entered,” Hoovestal said earlier this month.

Thursday’s plea hearing was delayed for more than an hour as Jerod Hughes’ attorney, Jonathan Zucker, was involved in another trial and apologized to the court.

Kelly on Thursday asked the brothers if they understood the charges against them and went over the plea agreements. He said the brothers would serve the full time of their sentences.

Both brothers said they had no questions about the competency of their attorneys.

Kelly asked the brothers questions about their personal history, telling them that they could lose their right to vote or serve on a jury once sentenced. And he said if they were immigrants they could be deported. Both brothers said they were born in the United States.

In the 19 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 260 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.