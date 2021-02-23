Duo sentenced in 2019 killing near Helena

Additionally, McMahon ordered the pair to never associate with one another again unless given explicit permission by the state. The pair has a child together but they don't have custody any longer.

McMahon told both defendants before handing down their sentences that if they had been found guilty at trial, they would be going to prison for the rest of their lives. However, McMahon said he would respect the plea agreement because he did not want to put White's family through a trial and he didn't want them to have to sit in court and look at autopsy photos of White's body.

"Mr. Johnson, there is not a day I don't regret letting you out of custody and putting a GPS monitor on you," McMahon said. "Mr. White might be here today, otherwise."

McMahon said the pair had previously been ordered to not contact one another, but they seem to be unable to stay away from each other and they fuel each other's addictions to methamphetamine. McMahon said methamphetamine destroys lives, and in this case it was the life of White.

"Mrs. Kilsemier, you refused all treatment options and look where it led you," McMahon said.