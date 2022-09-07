Driver charged in death of Helena girl struck by truck in June

The driver of the truck that struck and killed a 10-year-old Helena girl on Canyon Ferry Road in June has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving involving death or serious injury.

The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office filed the complaint against Brian Lane Robo Tuesday in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court. The defendant's age and town of residence were not immediately available.

On June 9 around 4:50 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Bannack Drive for a report of a vehicle crash.

A witness told authorities that a girl identified as 10-year-old Addalyn Rose Selvig was riding her bike with a peer in the area at the time. The two children stopped on the left side of Bannack Drive and stood in a ditch to allow a vehicle to make a left turn off Canyon Ferry Road, according to court reports.

The witness stated another vehicle was approaching the turning vehicle at a high speed. This vehicle avoided hitting the turning vehicle by entering the ditch where the children were standing with their bikes. The vehicle struck Selvig but missed the other child, who let go of his bike to move.

Robo did not appear to be under the influence of any intoxicants, and he consented to having his blood drawn, said officials. Toxicology tests conducted by the Montana State Crime Laboratory confirmed that Robo was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol. The investigation confirmed that Robo was not using his phone prior to or during the accident, nor was he speeding, stated authorities.

The investigation concluded that Robo didn’t operate his vehicle in a careful manner because he didn’t stop far enough away from the car in front of him.

“Because of his inattentiveness, (Robo) had insufficient time to react to changes in the course and speed of travel of other vehicles on the road,” a trooper wrote in court documents. “Because (Robo) did not maintain sufficient distance, he was unable to stop his vehicle safely and caused the death of the 10-year-old girl.”

