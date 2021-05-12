Dr. Weiner's May 20 hearing delayed due to another trial

A May 20 court hearing has been continued for a former oncologist for St. Peter’s Health who says he was wrongly fired.

Attorneys for Dr. Thomas Weiner and St. Peter's Health said Wednesday that a criminal trial taking place over the same time period has taken priority and that they will meet with the scheduling clerk for Judge Michael Menahan of the 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County to determine another hearing date.

Weiner, who had served as the hospital’s only oncologist, filed a lawsuit against St. Peter's Health on Dec. 10, demanding a jury trial and saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation. The hospital has said his dismissal was in the public's best interest and was to protect patients who could be harmed if he continued practicing.

He filed the request for a preliminary injunction on Dec. 14, saying St. Peter’s Health was required to submit an Adverse Action Report to the National Practitioner Data Bank or the Montana Board of Medical Examiners by Dec. 18. Weiner’s attorneys have said such a report “will cause irreparable harm to Dr. Weiner by permanently harming and likely ruining his professional reputation and career, before the case is ever heard on the merits.”