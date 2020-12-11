Dr. Weiner sues St. Peter's Health over dismissal

“SPH has been attempting to force Dr. Weiner out of Helena since 2016, despite the fact that he has one of the largest and most successful medical practices in Helena and he enjoys the overwhelming support of his patients, nurses, and staff personnel,” the lawsuit states.

In addition to St. Peter’s Health, others named in the suit are Johnson and Drs. James Tarver, Kerry Hale, Shelly Harkins, Todd Wampler -- who either served on committees or held various roles with the hospital or medical groups -- and several John Does.

The suit says that in 2018, the salaries of physicians were disclosed, creating a dispute as Weiner was in the highest income group. Weiner’s pay was then cut, but his workload remained the same. The suit said that in February Wampler, who is head of St. Peter’s Medical Group, “demanded” Weiner turn over his inpatients to hospitalists because “there is no way you are four times the doctor I am.” The suit says that was in reference to the number of patients Weiner sought daily.

They said Weiner went along with the request.

The lawsuit notes that on Oct. 15, that Tarver and Hale told him they were suspending his medical staff privileges based on his care of a “single patient.”