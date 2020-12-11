Dr. Weiner sues St. Peter's Health over dismissal

An oncologist has sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages following his dismissal from the hospital, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.
Dr. Thomas Weiner filed his 26-page lawsuit Thursday in Montana's 1st Judicial Court in Lewis and Clark County, requesting the case be heard by a jury and seeking damages to be determined at the trial.
St. Peter’s Health could not immediately be reached for comment.
Weiner had served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and was removed Oct. 15. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17.
On Nov. 17, Weiner was emailed a letter from the hospital that said a review by outside oncologists found his care of six patients was substandard, in addition to a case previously reviewed. It criticized his documentation on his prescribing “high doses of narcotics” for patients. The lawsuit says the letter was “purporting to summarily suspend Dr. Weiner’s clinical privileges a second time."
The lawsuit calls that claim “an outright falsehood” and said all six of those patients were “unquestionably diagnosed with cancer and treated appropriately.”
Some of his patients have filed a class-action lawsuit objecting to his removal, saying he was a dedicated physician. The hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Wade Johnson has said Weiner was removed after the hospital learned that he had been harming patients for years, said the investigation was continuing, and has asked the court to dismiss the patients’ lawsuit.
Weiner denied Johnson's allegations.
In Thursday’s lawsuit, filed by Bozeman-based attorneys J. Devlan Geddes and Trent M. Gardner, Weiner is said to be “widely respected by his patients, colleagues, nurses, and support staff for ethical, dedicated and superb patient care.” The suit said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians.
They say the hospital has never hired a second oncologist to help Weiner. They also allege hospital officials knew if they terminated Weiner’s employment without branding him as incompetent, he could move his practice elsewhere and “gut SPH’s Cancer Treatment Center.”
The lawsuit notes Weiner’s re-credentialing for clinical privileges has been approved every two years, and most recently in 2019 and effective through May 2021. They note he was accused in 2016 of leading the medical staff’s “revolt” against then-CEO Nate Olson, who resigned later that year. They said the defacto CEO tried to remove Weiner, but relented after objections arose from the community.
“SPH has been attempting to force Dr. Weiner out of Helena since 2016, despite the fact that he has one of the largest and most successful medical practices in Helena and he enjoys the overwhelming support of his patients, nurses, and staff personnel,” the lawsuit states.
In addition to St. Peter’s Health, others named in the suit are Johnson and Drs. James Tarver, Kerry Hale, Shelly Harkins, Todd Wampler -- who either served on committees or held various roles with the hospital or medical groups -- and several John Does.
The suit says that in 2018, the salaries of physicians were disclosed, creating a dispute as Weiner was in the highest income group. Weiner’s pay was then cut, but his workload remained the same. The suit said that in February Wampler, who is head of St. Peter’s Medical Group, “demanded” Weiner turn over his inpatients to hospitalists because “there is no way you are four times the doctor I am.” The suit says that was in reference to the number of patients Weiner sought daily.
They said Weiner went along with the request.
The lawsuit notes that on Oct. 15, that Tarver and Hale told him they were suspending his medical staff privileges based on his care of a “single patient.”
The letter also allegedly informed him that based upon external review of several patients, the hospital found his clinical care was below the standard of care and would launch an investigation. They also said the Medical Executive Committee (MEC) would meet in 14 days to review the suspension.
The lawsuit said the Oct. 15 letter did not say Weiner posed an imminent threat to anyone. And that Hale and Tarver said he had to decide immediately if he would chose to voluntarily refrain from his medical staff privileges during an undefined suspension period in lieu of the summary suspension.
They said Weiner “reluctantly” agreed.
Weiner’s attorneys say the hospital intended to “submit a potentially career-ending report” to the National Practitioner Data Bank (NPDB) and Montana Board of Medical Examiners by about Dec. 18. The suit notes it was required of the hospital to report suspension. They said Montana courts have called such filings a "'Scarlet Letter' that could permanently and irreparably harm a physician’s profession reputation and career.”
They ask the court to let Weiner defend his treatment of patients before any adverse report is submitted.
The suit states St. Peter’s changed its position Nov. 12 and said it considered Weiner’s absence to be voluntary and unrelated to clinical competency issues and not a summary suspension and it was not necessary to report to the NPDB.
“In other words, the original basis for Dr. Weiner’s summary suspension and forcing Dr. Weiner to ‘voluntarily’ refrain from (exercising) his privileges was false,” the lawsuit states. “He was not a threat to patients."
They said the hospital planned to assassinate his professional reputation in order to damage his relationship with his patients and thwart his ability to compete against SPH moving forward.
Weiner was able to explain his treatment of the patients during a 50-minute virtual meeting of the Medical Executive Committee on Nov. 24, which his attorneys said did not have one oncologist, but were employed by the hospital. And they said he was asked one question.
“In other words, the MEC had already made up its mind,” Weiner’s attorneys said.
He was sent a letter Nov. 25, saying the committee voted to continue the summary suspension imposed Nov. 17 and would meet on or before Dec. 17 to decide if it should be continued.
The lawsuit also notes that shortly after Weiner was removed, one of his patients went to Urgent Care because she could not meet anyone at the Cancer Treatment Center.
They said the patient was told by someone at Urgent Care that they should seek an new physician because Weiner “is toast.”
They also said some of the top doctors at the hospital had been making slanderous statements about Weiner.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.
