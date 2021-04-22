Dr. Weiner argues he wouldn't get a fair hearing from St. Peter's

A former oncologist for St. Peter’s Health said in court filings Thursday the health system breached its own bylaws when it fired him in late 2020, and that requiring him to seek administrative remedies instead of going directly to court would do nothing to address his grievances.
Dr. Thomas Weiner also said he could not get a fair hearing from the hospital.
“Staying this case and forcing Dr. Weiner to endure a protracted peer review proceeding would be a futile waste of time,” the court filings say.
St. Peter's Health said it continues to be unable to comment as these are ongoing legal proceedings.
Weiner made these arguments in his response to an April 5 motion by St. Peter’s Health to stay his lawsuit against the health system until he exhausted administrative remedies as detailed in the hospital’s bylaws. St. Peter's said Weiner should follow the hospital’s corrective action plan within its bylaws and called his lawsuit, which was filed Dec. 10, "premature." And the hospital said Weiner was not “prejudiced” by the stay and could resume the lawsuit once the administrative procedures were exhausted.
The case is now before Judge Michael Menahan of the 1st Judicial District Court in Lewis and Clark County.
Weiner’s response, filed Thursday by attorney J. Devlan Geddes, said St. Peter’s breached its own bylaws when some hospital officials met with Cancer Treatment Center staff in November and “presented Dr. Weiner’s practice in a false light in such a manner as to intentionally slander and harm his professional reputation.”
“Defendants seek to delay these proceedings by forcing Dr. Weiner (to) go through a sham peer review process where he has no chance of ever getting his job back, regardless of the outcome,” Geddes stated in the response.
Geddes said St. Peter’s Health violated peer review protections when it “disparaged Dr. Weiner’s care of patients; said his treatments were ‘suspect’; that his practice was ‘very substandard’; and he ‘had not been giving good care.” He said hospital officials have said the accusations were “only the tip of the iceberg” and that they were looking for more cases against Weiner.
Geddes said the defendants all but admit they want to force Weiner to undergo “a patently unfair peer review process” without access to their inappropriate motives behind the “unauthorized summary suspensions of Dr. Weiner’s privileges.”
He said the hospital did not simply terminate Weiner. It publicly accused him of incompetency, noting "he could easily begin practicing at a nearby hospital such as Benefis, where his patients would more than likely follow him, and which would gut SPH's Cancer Treatment Center practice."
St. Peter’s Health said in January that Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
They said several patients came to the facility's Cancer Treatment Center for narcotics prescriptions on the first day of his absence, but there was no documentation that he had ever prescribed these narcotics, “much less a treatment plan to justify the medications.”
Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages on Dec. 10, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.
His suit said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians.
On Jan. 5, St. Peter’s Health filed a response, saying the dismissal was in the public's best interest and protected patients who could be harmed if he continued practicing.
Attorneys for St. Peter’s Health agreed on Dec. 18 not to submit an adverse report regarding Weiner, pending a decision by the judge on the doctor’s request for a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo. That hearing has been set for May 20.
Weiner had served as chief of staff and a member of St. Peter's board of directors during his nearly 25 years with the health system. He started with the hospital in 1996 and was removed Oct. 15. He said the hospital forced him to take a “voluntary leave of absence” on Nov. 12 and terminated his employment on Nov. 17.