Dr. Weiner argues he wouldn't get a fair hearing from St. Peter's

They said several patients came to the facility's Cancer Treatment Center for narcotics prescriptions on the first day of his absence, but there was no documentation that he had ever prescribed these narcotics, “much less a treatment plan to justify the medications.”

Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, sued St. Peter’s Health, its chief executive officer and several of its physicians for damages on Dec. 10, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation.

His suit said he has seen as many as 1,500 patients a month, had worked daily for six months without a day off and has done the work of two or more full-time physicians.

On Jan. 5, St. Peter’s Health filed a response, saying the dismissal was in the public's best interest and protected patients who could be harmed if he continued practicing.

Attorneys for St. Peter’s Health agreed on Dec. 18 not to submit an adverse report regarding Weiner, pending a decision by the judge on the doctor’s request for a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo. That hearing has been set for May 20.