Dr. Ibsen asks state Supreme Court to overrule dismissal

A Helena doctor is asking the state Supreme Court to overrule a lower court’s dismissal of his case, in which he asked the Montana Board of Medical Examiners to follow a court order that reversed his medical license suspension and remanded his case back to the board for further proceedings.

Dr. Mark Ibsen filed the appeal Tuesday. He said last week he was unsure what his next step would be, after Montana 1st District Court Judge Christopher D. Abbott dismissed a request by Ibsen to stay a lower court order.

Abbott ruled March 23 that Ibsen’s time to seek judicial review had passed, and if he believes the court erred in its decision he should take the issue to the Montana Supreme Court.

Ibsen said Wednesday it was tempting to walk away, but many of the “pain refugees” following the case asked him to stay in the fight.

“There are thousands of people who follow my case on social media and they are rooting hard for me,” he said, adding his attorney, who was “cold” about an appeal, had warmed up to it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I have support and I will proceed,” he said.

The Department of Labor and Industry, which oversees the Montana Board of Medical Examiners, declined to comment on pending litigation.