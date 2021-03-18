 Skip to main content
Crash blocked traffic on Highway 12 in Helena
Crash blocked traffic on Highway 12 in Helena

Helena firefighter respond to a two vehicle crash on Highway 12 east of town Thursday morning.

Helena firefighters respond to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 on the east side of Helena Thursday morning. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Eastbound traffic on Highway 12 on the east side of Helena was blocked Thursday morning due to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 8 a.m.

According to a statement from the Helena Police Department, a 23-year-old Helena woman was turning from Janet Street onto the highway when her vehicle struck an east bound pickup truck. 

There were no injuries reported, and the 23 year-old driver was given a citation for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign. 

