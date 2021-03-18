Crash blocked traffic on Highway 12 in Helena

Independent Record
Eastbound traffic on Highway 12 on the east side of Helena was blocked Thursday morning due to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 8 a.m.
According to a statement from the Helena Police Department, a 23-year-old Helena woman was turning from Janet Street onto the highway when her vehicle struck an east bound pickup truck.
There were no injuries reported, and the 23 year-old driver was given a citation for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.