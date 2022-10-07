Crash at York Road and Valley Drive leaves four people injured

Four people were injured Thursday, one of them seriously, in a two-vehicle crash on York Road near Helena.

If it weren’t for the seat belts worn by all four people involved, the Montana Highway Patrol trooper investigating the crash said Friday he believes there would have been one or two fatalities.

The crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. Thursday at York Road and Valley Drive.

A Toyota Tacoma was eastbound when a Toyota 4Runner, whose driver was under 18, had stopped at a stop sign but crossed into the path of the Tacoma and was struck on driver’s side.

Both vehicles rolled, Trooper Cale Bruun said.

The driver of the 4Runner suffered serious, but not fatal, injuries, Bruun said. The Tacoma driver, who was an adult, was checked by emergency responders and said he had soreness in his chest, but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Bruun said he believed all three occupants of the 4Runner were East Helena High School students, but did not immediately know what cities they lived in.

Several emergency units, as well as Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and East Helena police, responded, he said.

Bruun said he would nominate them for the “Saved by the Belt” award, an award given the by the state to people who survive a serious vehicle crash because they wore their seat belt.