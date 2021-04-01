Court will hear East Helena brothers' request for release in Capitol riot case

In mid-February a District of Columbia grand jury returned nine counts each against them for their alleged roles in the riot. They are being held without bail.

The most-recent filing also notes the brothers were watching the news on television Jan. 11 and learned they were persons of interest. They called the FBI hotline and were on hold for 15 minutes. When no one answered they went to the jail in Helena to turn themselves in.

The court document states they have no association with political groups of any kind and have never attended a rally for President Donald Trump. But when the president called “all patriots” to Washington, they decided to attend and then go sightseeing.

They left Jan. 3 and drove from Helena to Washington, stopping in Wisconsin and Maryland along the way. On the morning of Jan. 6 they drove to the Capitol for the rally, where Trump invited people to go to the Capitol for another rally. The brothers realized Trump was not going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue and they stopped at a taco eatery.

Hoovestal said there is no evidence that Joshua Hughes came to Washington "with the intention of causing mayhem and disrupting the democratic process."