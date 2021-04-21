Court documents offer details on Helena bank robbery

Court documents released this week provide more details about a bank robbery in Helena Friday afternoon.

John James Laverdure, 45, of Helena, has been charged with felony robbery and felony theft (third or subsequent offense).

According to court officials, Laverdure made an appearance on Monday but was unresponsive and did not acknowledge his rights as presented by Judge Mike Piskolich. Due to Laverdure's unresponsiveness, the hearing did not count and he has been rescheduled to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court on July 19 at 1 p.m.

The court documents say law enforcement responded to Valley Bank on the 1900 block of 9th Avenue around 3:20 p.m. for reports of a robbery. Officers arrived in the area and learned that man had entered the building wearing a mask, sunglasses, a white shirt and black pants. The man passed a note to an employee which stated "Large bills only, not sudden movements, no police." Authorities said no weapon was shown.

The employee provided the money and the man left. The banker described a "bulge" on the defendant's hip. She was reportedly anxious because of the note and frightened for her safety.