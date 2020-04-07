County reports 34 complaints and 1 warning for health order violations

During an online meeting of the Helena City Commission on Monday, interim City Manager Melinda Reed said she is continuing to see some concerning behavior.

"We do have some concerns about people gathering in groups at some of the parks, particularly the dog park, the skate park and the tennis courts, and we ask the residents of Helena to please follow social distancing guidelines and allow us to keep these parks open and keep everybody safe," she said.

Helena City Commissioner Emily Dean echoed those concerns.

"The community should be very conscious about where they are recreating and social distancing appropriately," she said. "I'd hate to see us have to close those, but we have to keep people safe. If folks can't social distance appropriately, the city will have to take measures, and I do really encourage everyone to step up and make sure that you are following the appropriate guidelines when you are enjoying the skate park, the dog park and the tennis courts."

During a press conference Tuesday, Bullock said he appreciates that local law enforcement has taken a thoughtful approach to enforcing his order but hopes people will voluntarily comply.