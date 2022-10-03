 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coroner's inquest set in death of Helena jail inmate

A coroner's inquest will be held Friday regarding the suspected suicide of an inmate at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 24, 2021. 

Delain Valenzuela Davis died as a result of affixation from hanging while in the custody of the detention center, according to a press release from the Lewis and Clark County Coroner's Office. The Montana Department of Justice's Department of Criminal Investigation investigated the death, and a coroner's inquest is required any time someone dies while being taken into custody or while in the custody of a peace officer. 

The one-day inquest will be conducted by Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette. It will begin at 9 a.m. Friday in room 204 of the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse with the selection of a six-person jury. 

In late 2020, Davis was arrested and charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent with a child in Lewis and Clark County. He was 27 at the time of the arrest. 

In 2013, Davis was charged with attempting to sexually assault 7-year-old girl in Yellowstone County. He was later found guilty of that crime and was classified as a Level 1 sex offender. 

If you are struggling and need help, dial 9-8-8 for Montana’s Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

