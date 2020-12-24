Conservation groups sue BLM over Elkhorn Mountains developments

Two conservation groups have filed a civil lawsuit to force the federal Bureau of Land Management to remove the fences and water developments installed for cattle in the Iron Mask Acquisition area of the Elkhorn Mountains near Townsend.
The lawsuit, filed this month in U.S. District Court in Billings by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council, also calls for the removal of other range developments and for the BLM to pay the plaintiffs their costs. The lawsuit names John Mehlhoff, the state director for the Montana-Dakotas BLM, and the BLM as defendants.
The plaintiffs say the changes to the area are “arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion” and violate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Administrative Procedure Act. They have sued the BLM twice before over issues regarding Iron Mask.
They say their members use the area for recreation, photographing scenery and wildlife, and other vocational, scientific and spiritual activities.
The BLM said it voluntarily withdrew several decisions lately to reduce the time and public resources spent on litigation with the groups in favor of proceeding with a more comprehensive analysis next year during scheduled land health assessments.
On Dec. 10, the BLM withdrew a Sept. 23, 2019, grazing decision in Indian Creek area within the Iron Mask Planning Area and said it will do a new analysis. The BLM’s Butte field office said it was pulling “unimplemented portions” of a Feb. 28 Indian Creek allotment grazing decision, which it also described as “upland and riparian vegetation treatments in the Iron Mask Planning Area.”
Sara Johnson, director of Native Ecosystems Council, said the 2020 Grazing Decision authorized construction of riparian exclosures, water developments and construction of five miles of fencing.
“Fences constitute hazards to wildlife from entanglement and by blocking movement. Consequently, they need to be removed because they were put up illegally,” she said in a news release.
The BLM said the July 15 Iron Mask Travel Management Plan Decision remains in effect.
The lawsuit states that on Dec. 17 the BLM said that it “will not be removing any of the fencing or other range improvements installed pursuant to either the 2016 or 2020 Indian Creek Forage Reserve Allotment Grazing Decision.”
“Because the BLM refuses to remove unlawful grazing developments on land that was purchased specifically for wildlife habitat, Plaintiffs here must again ask this court to intervene,” the lawsuit states.
The BLM said it denies the assertion these projects are about grazing only.
"This is a forage reserve allotment and is only grazed when there is a significant need based on wildfire, drought, or other conditions,” it said.
BLM said that in these situations, it would be “grazed on a fairly limited basis to provide reasonable flexibility for livestock operators, not as a primary, stand-alone allotment. Forage reserve allotments can help livestock producers weather events such as fire and provide for good grazing management at the landscape level.”
It said the objective, which was identified in the 2006 Butte Field Office Resource Management Plan, is to provide short-term, reasonable use as a temporary strategy for unanticipated events.
The BLM said the two groups have not prevailed on all the merits of all the litigation they have filed, but they have prevailed on specific points.
“As we prepare the scheduled land health assessments and the current NEPA analysis, we will do so mindful of the court's previous rulings,” the agency said in a statement from BLM District Manager Katie Stevens and public affairs specialist David Abrams.
The projects NEC and AWR have litigated include wildlife habitat projects (conifer encroachment treatments) that are designed to improve the forage available to wildlife. These projects are well supported by area collaboratives and wildlife managers with local knowledge of wildlife habitat needs, including the Elkhorns Working Group and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the BLM said.
“We removed six miles of downed fence that created a wildlife entanglement hazard and have replaced it with fence that follows wildlife specifications approved by the Fish Wildlife and Parks, with frequent gates that would be left open for wildlife passage,” the BLM said.
The other projects that AWR and NEC are seeking to have removed are water developments that will provide most benefit to big game species, since the area isn't currently being grazed and may not be most years, the BLM said.
Mike Garrity, executive director for the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the 300,000-acre Elkhorn Mountains are highly prized for their wildlife habitat.
He said the Iron Mask Planning Area, which covers nearly 124,933 acres within Jefferson and Broadwater counties northwest of Townsend, is the latest attempt by the BLM to manage the land for cattle even though doing so will harm wildlife in the Elkhorn Mountains.
"That’s important because the Elkhorns are one of the most sought after hunting districts in the entire nation,” he said. “Each year more than 7,000 hunters put in for the 110 coveted Elkhorn elk tags, making the odds of drawing a permit to hunt their famous trophy bull elk extremely slim.”
The February decision authorized completion of the rangeland management infrastructure in the Indian Creek Forage Reserve Allotment. These improvements, which began in 2016, include wildlife-friendly pasture fencing, a wet meadow area, and development of water sources for livestock and wildlife.
In response to an earlier lawsuit filed by the two groups, a federal judge in March 2019 halted a project by the BLM that called for grazing, prescribed fire and juniper removal in Indian Creek. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters ordered the agency do more environmental analysis.
The conservation groups said Dec. 11 that they threatened to sue the BLM again if the agency did not withdraw its grazing decision.