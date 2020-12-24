Conservation groups sue BLM over Elkhorn Mountains developments

Two conservation groups have filed a civil lawsuit to force the federal Bureau of Land Management to remove the fences and water developments installed for cattle in the Iron Mask Acquisition area of the Elkhorn Mountains near Townsend.

The lawsuit, filed this month in U.S. District Court in Billings by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council, also calls for the removal of other range developments and for the BLM to pay the plaintiffs their costs. The lawsuit names John Mehlhoff, the state director for the Montana-Dakotas BLM, and the BLM as defendants.

The plaintiffs say the changes to the area are “arbitrary and capricious, an abuse of discretion” and violate the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Administrative Procedure Act. They have sued the BLM twice before over issues regarding Iron Mask.

They say their members use the area for recreation, photographing scenery and wildlife, and other vocational, scientific and spiritual activities.

The BLM said it voluntarily withdrew several decisions lately to reduce the time and public resources spent on litigation with the groups in favor of proceeding with a more comprehensive analysis next year during scheduled land health assessments.