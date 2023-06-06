A 31-year-old Clancy man has been charged with deliberate homicide in the May 21 death of a 28-year-old man in White Sulphur Springs.

Charges were filed June 5 against Dominic P. Driscoll in the death of Benjamin Andrew Bullington. Fourteenth Judicial District Court Judge Randal I. Spaulding approved charging documents filed by Assistant Attorney General Jordan Salo and Meagher County Attorney Burt Hurwitz, officials said in an email. Preliminary charges were filed against Driscoll in Justice Court soon after the shooting. The matter was moved to District Court on June 5, where formal charges were filed, officials said.

An arraignment before Spaulding has not been set but is expected in the next two weeks, officials said.

Charging documents allege Driscoll and Bullington had been life-long friends who had been together at the bar Bullington managed until it closed early that morning.

They then went to Bullington’s house until about 4:20 am. Surveillance cameras on Main Street recorded Driscoll’s pickup returning to the house owned by the Bullington family, where he was staying while working as a night calver.

Bullington’s pickup followed shortly thereafter. The cameras also captured audio of two gunshots. Driscoll called 911 within five minutes of the gunshots and described the incident as an “accidental gunshot wound.”

Meagher County Ambulance and the Sheriff’s Office found Bullington on the driveway outside the house. Driscoll was attempting CPR, officials said.

A .41-caliber revolver was found at the scene, officials said.

The Montana Office of State Public Defender has appointed counsel, officials said. Driscoll is eligible for bail, which is set at $250,000.

Driscoll remains in custody at the Broadwater County Detention Center.

The investigation, supported by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, is ongoing.

People with information about this incident are asked to contact the Meagher County Sheriff's Office at (406) 547-3397 as soon as possible.