City of Helena countersues Treasure State Internet & Telegraph

According to the city's filing, TSI&T did not install conduit deep enough, did not reseal trenches, cut through curbs instead of drilling underneath them and did not clean work sites, leaving debris in the streets and conduit protruding from the ground.

The city's court filings also quote a TSI&T employee as stating in internal communications that the company "did a really poor job" repairing its cuts in the asphalt. It is unclear how the city's legal team obtained internal TSI&T communications.

The counterclaim further asserts that the utility's work has "resulted in damage to City infrastructure and additional costs to the City," and that TSI&T is "liable to the City for an amount to be determined at trial."

The utility's request for a jury trial in the matter was granted by presiding Judge Michael McMahon. Per McMahon's order, the trial is not scheduled to take place until the summer of 2022.

The Helena City Commission held a special closed-door meeting March 29 to discuss the matter. The closed session lasted from 6:07 to 6:24 p.m.