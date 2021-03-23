Charging documents detail March 2 standoff in Lincoln

The 60-year-old Lincoln man involved in a March 2 standoff with law enforcement pointed a pistol at deputies and fired several rounds, according to charging documents.
Gregory Dale Scheele is charged with two felony counts of a assault with a weapon.
On Feb. 28, Scheele called the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office to report concerns related to property he had loaned to two individuals. A deputy spoke with Scheele, and they agreed that the deputy would handle the situation when he returned to work on March 3.
On March 1, Scheele called the 911 dispatch center to ask why a deputy had not responded. The dispatcher reminded him he had agreed that the deputy would handle the situation on March 3. Scheele became upset and belligerent. He called 911 approximately 10 times over the next two hours, demanding that a deputy respond to his property or he would go deal with the other two individuals himself. Scheele advised that he had "nothing to live for" after being diagnosed with a terminal illness and starting hospice care.
At approximately 11 p.m., two deputies responded to Scheele's residence. Scheele was on the upper level of his residence and refused to come to the ground level and speak with deputies. Scheele was reportedly wearing a shoulder holster with a pistol. He asked the deputies to approach the residence. The deputies responded that he needed to put the gun away before they could approach.
After several minutes, Scheele went inside and removed the holster and pistol. He told deputies several times if they didn't handle the situation with the loaned property, then he would handle it himself.
The deputies spoke with the two individuals at their home. Both said they feared for their safety and believed that Scheele would follow through with his threats and harm them. Three additional deputies responded to Lincoln to assist. Two deputies contacted Scheele by phone, and regardless of the solution presented to Scheele, he remained agitated.
At approximately 5:40 a.m. March 2, Scheele called 911. While on the phone with 911, Scheele fired several shots. At 6:30 a.m., deputies arrived at Scheele's residence, and he attempted to leave but saw law enforcement and went back into the house. A crisis negotiator spoke with Scheele for several hours to no avail. The defendant allegedly pointed his pistol at deputies and fired several rounds during the standoff.
He surrendered about 11:30 a.m., after negotiations with Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's deputies, Undersheriff Brent Colbert said at the time.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.