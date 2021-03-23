Charging documents detail March 2 standoff in Lincoln

The 60-year-old Lincoln man involved in a March 2 standoff with law enforcement pointed a pistol at deputies and fired several rounds, according to charging documents.

Gregory Dale Scheele is charged with two felony counts of a assault with a weapon.

On Feb. 28, Scheele called the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office to report concerns related to property he had loaned to two individuals. A deputy spoke with Scheele, and they agreed that the deputy would handle the situation when he returned to work on March 3.

On March 1, Scheele called the 911 dispatch center to ask why a deputy had not responded. The dispatcher reminded him he had agreed that the deputy would handle the situation on March 3. Scheele became upset and belligerent. He called 911 approximately 10 times over the next two hours, demanding that a deputy respond to his property or he would go deal with the other two individuals himself. Scheele advised that he had "nothing to live for" after being diagnosed with a terminal illness and starting hospice care.

