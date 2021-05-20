Cathedral of St. Helena vandalism suspect released on own recognizance

The 21-year-old Helena man who was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the Cathedral of St. Helena and other property made his first appearance in the Justice of the Peace court on Thursday.
Durbin William Tabb appeared before Judge Mark Piskolich on Thursday. Piskolich released Tabb on his own recognizance with no need to post bail.
Piskolich said Tabb has been assigned to the supervision of Pretrial Services, level three. He has been restricted from entering Diocese of Helena property.
Tabb is expected to be arraigned in district court on June 8 at 8:30 a.m.
Tabb was charged with felony criminal mischief following his arrest due to the damage at the cathedral exceeding $1,500. He will also be charged with either a second count of felony criminal mischief or felony malicious intimidation or harassment relating to civil or human rights.
If convicted, Tabb could face penalties of anywhere from two to 10 years in prison.
According to court documents, Helena Police Department officers received multiple calls regarding a series of criminal mischief incidents around Helena on May 17. In total, damage to the cathedral and other locations exceeded $10,000.
Police said a majority of the vandalism consisted of anarchy symbols, pentagrams and vulgar or sexual phrases.
On the cathedral, the vandalism directly targeted the religious nature of the building, featuring vulgar anti-religion phrases, according to police. The damage to the cathedral alone is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.
Tabb was identified as a suspect the day after the incidents. He was also a suspect in three previous police incidents, including a broken car window and spray-painted cars.
Court documents state that through surveillance video, Corporal Nathan Casey was able to identify a suspect vehicle in the criminal mischief incidents. Casey matched the vehicle to Tabb.
Tabb was located and detained for an interview. During the interview, Tabb allegedly admitted to driving around Helena in the early morning hours of May 17 and spray-painting multiple buildings, signs and vehicles. Tabb said he was driving around for approximately five hours that evening.
Casey's report said Tabb's story matched up with the numerous reports of vandalism and criminal mischief reported to police.
Tabb also admitted driving to the cathedral with knowledge that his intent was to vandalize it. When shown photographs, Tabb claimed some but not all of the vandalism incidents. During the interview, Tabb also admitted to being responsible for prior incidents in February and April, which resulted in less than $1,500 in damages each.
Dan Bartleson, director of communications for the Diocese of Helena, released a statement expressing the Cathedral of St. Helena's gratitude to authorities for their diligence and professionalism.
"This gratitude also extends to the Helena community for their cooperation with law enforcement and their many expressions of kindness and thoughtful support toward the cathedral parish this week," reads the statement.
Monsignor Kevin O'Neill, Rector of the cathedral, said "We continue our prayers for the individuals who committed these crimes. We hope they are able to accept responsibility and accountability and make some restitution that includes service to our community. Reconciliation can be a challenge and we pray that, when this incident is behind us, they would be contributing members of our community and not separated from it."
Helena Police Chief Steve Hagen said other suspects have been identified, but no additional arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.