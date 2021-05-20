Cathedral of St. Helena vandalism suspect released on own recognizance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the cathedral, the vandalism directly targeted the religious nature of the building, featuring vulgar anti-religion phrases, according to police. The damage to the cathedral alone is estimated to be between $3,000 and $5,000.

Tabb was identified as a suspect the day after the incidents. He was also a suspect in three previous police incidents, including a broken car window and spray-painted cars.

Court documents state that through surveillance video, Corporal Nathan Casey was able to identify a suspect vehicle in the criminal mischief incidents. Casey matched the vehicle to Tabb.

Tabb was located and detained for an interview. During the interview, Tabb allegedly admitted to driving around Helena in the early morning hours of May 17 and spray-painting multiple buildings, signs and vehicles. Tabb said he was driving around for approximately five hours that evening.

Casey's report said Tabb's story matched up with the numerous reports of vandalism and criminal mischief reported to police.