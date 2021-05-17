Cathedral of St. Helena, other buildings defaced by vandals

While running errands downtown Monday morning, Chad Christiansen saw the vandalism out of the corner of his eye. He stopped, took a picture and posted a photo of the vandalism on Facebook, where it has been re-shared across Helena classified groups.

“It doesn’t matter what your religious beliefs are, you don’t disrespect a sacred place like this,” Christiansen said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the archdiocese of Helena communications director Dan Bartleson, the graffiti was not present on the Cathedral of St. Helena during church services on Sunday. Bartleson said the church, at 530 N. Ewing St., will carefully remove the graffiti and it could take some time. The stone and wood that was vandalized are carefully preserved and original to the church, thus the paint has to be removed carefully as to not damage these surfaces, he explained.

The archdiocese is not able to make an official statement at this time. Bartleson said Bishop Austin Vetter was out on Monday. However, Bartleson said they are working with police.

Anyone with information on possible suspects or damage to their property is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8865.