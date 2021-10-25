Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Oct. 25

Kolby David Schmidt: 2013 felony criminal endangerment, guilty, sentenced to seven years in jail all suspended. Misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, sentenced to six months in jail with 5 months 28 days suspended. Misdemeanor fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, guilty, sentenced to one year suspended. A revocation of count one's suspended sentence was dismissed by the court in 2018. That was revoked in 2021.

James Jovoinne Koger: 2015 felony aggravated burglary, guilty, sentenced to five years all suspended. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, guilty, sentenced to one year suspended. Misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor destruction of communications device, all dismissed by the court. Revoked in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

April Marie Labrec: 2017 felony assault with a weapon, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor assault, guilty, sentenced to six months with five months nine days suspended. Misdemeanor criminal mischief, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.

Mystery Rain Bonacci: 2018 felony obstruction of justice, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor. Felony bail jumping, deferred imposition of sentence.