Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Oct. 25

Kolby David Schmidt: 2013 felony criminal endangerment, guilty, sentenced to seven years in jail all suspended. Misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, sentenced to six months in jail with 5 months 28 days suspended. Misdemeanor fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, guilty, sentenced to one year suspended. A revocation of count one's suspended sentence was dismissed by the court in 2018. That was revoked in 2021.
James Jovoinne Koger: 2015 felony aggravated burglary, guilty, sentenced to five years all suspended. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, guilty, sentenced to one year suspended. Misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor destruction of communications device, all dismissed by the court. Revoked in 2017, 2019 and 2021.
April Marie Labrec: 2017 felony assault with a weapon, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor assault, guilty, sentenced to six months with five months nine days suspended. Misdemeanor criminal mischief, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.
Mystery Rain Bonacci: 2018 felony obstruction of justice, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor. Felony bail jumping, deferred imposition of sentence.
Julia Elizabeth Floor: 2018 felony partner or family member assault, deferred imposition of sentence, four years. Revoked in 2019, dropped by prosecutor in 2021.
Nicole Gene McGill: 2018 felony forgery exceeding $5,000, dropped by prosecutor.
Tisha Deruth Rhinehart: 2018 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence. Revoked in 2021.
Ashley Nicole Anderson: 2018 felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor.
TJ Ray Rice: 2019 felony tampering with witness, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor false reports to law enforcement, guilty, sentenced to 180 days all suspended. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor fleeing from police, misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor reckless driving, all dropped by prosecutor.
John Brendan Dailey: 2020 felony tampering with evidence, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, all dropped by prosecutor.
Samantha Joy Bowling: 2020 felony assault on a peace officer, dismissed by court. Felony assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor assault with a bodily fluid, dismissed by court. 2019 misdemeanor PFMA, second offense, dropped by prosecutor. Felony strangulation, dropped by prosecutor. Felony assault on a peace officer from 2020, dismissed by court.
Peter Jon Hallberg: 2020 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor.
Gerald Todd Olson: 2020 felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor.
Danita Leone Arroues: 2020 felony DUI, dropped by prosecutor.
Zachary Michael Smith: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, remanded to lower court.
James Jovoinne Koger: 2021 felony partner or family member assault and felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor.
Chance Taylor Parton: 2020 felony forgery, dropped by prosecutor.
Tyler Bohannon: 2017 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, dropped by prosecutor.
Margaret Jane Spurr: 2017 felony theft and felony Medicaid fraud, dropped by prosecutor.
Casey Jay Curley: 2021 felony assault with a weapon and felony intimidation, dropped by prosecutor.
Dominic Scott Rector: 2018 felony theft and felony false claims to public agencies, guilty, sentenced to five years all suspended.
Joshua Lee McCrossin: 2021 felony theft exceeding $5,000, dropped by prosecutor.
Trystin R Hall: 2021 felony extradition proceedings.
Cyrus James Satterfiled-Perkins: 2015 felony sexual intercourse without consent, amended to felony criminal endangerment, dismissed by court. Revoked in 2021.
Henry Thomas Turner: 2015 felony theft, sentenced to five years with two suspended. Misdemeanor criminal trespass, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2016, dropped by prosecutor in 2021.
Karl William Kruger: 2017 felony burglary, amended to misdemeanor theft, sentenced to six months all suspended. Revocation of suspended sentence in 2021. 2019 felony possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Johnathon Brandon Clark: 2019 felony intimidation, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and misdemeanor criminal possession, dismissed by court. Felony meth possession, guilty, sentenced to three years all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021. Felony unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, dropped by prosecutor.
Casey Jay Curley: 2019 felony DUI, sentenced to three years all suspended. Alternative dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.
Kyle Jacob Redstar: 2019 felony sexual intercourse without consent, amended to felony criminal endangerment. Sentenced to 10 years all suspended. Revoked in June 2021. Dropped by prosecutor in September 2021.
Adam Michael Wilson: 2019 felony theft, sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor criminal trespass to property, criminal trespass to vehicles and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all dismissed by court.
Carissa Amber Soltis: 2019 two counts of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor. Felony meth possession, deferred imposition of sentence.
Jason Dean Kelley: 2020 felony DUI, dropped by prosecutor.
Sean Michael Watkins: 2020 felony assault on a minor, dropped by prosecutor.
Daniel Earl Rasmussen: 2020 felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor.
Justin Robert Fox: 2021 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor.
Jeremy Allen Bunnis: 2021 felony escape, dropped by prosecutor.
Shannon Faith Cooper: 2021 felony partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
Maliki Mitchell: 2021 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor.
April Dawn Schmitt: 2021 felony assault on a minor, dropped by prosecutor.
Luke Michael Sonsteng: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Two counts of misdemeanor PFMA, remanded to lower court. Misdemeanor tampering with a communications device, remanded to lower court.
Jerred Robert Hackney: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty, sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor PFMA, dropped by prosecutor.
David Edward Webb: 2021 felony PFMA, remanded to lower court.
Ronald Jean Bromile Jr.: 2020 felony theft, amended to misdemeanor theft. Unauthorized control of a motor vehicle, both remanded to lower court.
Jordan Coons-Peterson: 2021 felony extradition.