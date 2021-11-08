Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Nov. 8

Ronald Lee Golas: 2018 felony partner or family member assault (third offense), pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 74 days in jail, three years in the Department of Corrections, all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.

Kathleen Grace Bryan: 2017 felony criminal child endangerment, amended to misdemeanor DUI (first offense), pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year in jail, suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

David Edward Neill: 2018 felony partner or family member assault, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years with three suspended. Misdemeanor obstructing a public servant, dismissed by the court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021. Felony aggravated burglary and felony partner or family member assault, both dismissed by court. Felony strangulation of a partner or family member, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Felony assault on a minor, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor destruction of a communication device, dismissed by court. Another suspended sentence revoked in 2021.

Logan Peter Grove: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four months all suspended. Misdemeanor violation of a protective order, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four months all suspended. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped by the prosecutor in 2021.

Cynthia Bright: 2020 felony criminal child endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Two other felony counts of criminal child endangerment dropped by the prosecutor.

Kyle William Tenney: 2020 felony burglary, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense), misdemeanor criminal mischief, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense), misdemeanor destruction of a communication device and misdemeanor violation of a no contact order, all dropped by the prosecutor.

Bruce Alan Lewis: 2019 felony criminal mischief, dropped by prosecutor.

Lacey Leigh Blumhagen: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor PFMA, both remanded to lower court.

Shohneen Bickler: 2020 felony assault on a minor, dropped by prosecutor.

Kaide Donald Ferriter: 2020 three counts of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, all dropped by prosecutor.

Jessica Christianson: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor theft, all dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor criminal mischief amended to a felony, pleaded guilty. No sentence listed.

Kevin Andrew Grotbo: 2021 felony intimidation, amended to felony criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor PFMA, dropped by prosecutor.

Benjamin Lebert Halverson: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.

Lena Elisabeth Lambertson: 2020 felony issuing a bad check, dropped by prosecutor.

Jerry Marlon Carlson Jr.: 2021 felony PFMA, dropped by prosecutor.

Aaron Nash Dale: 2021 felony aggravated assault, dropped by prosecutor.

Wesley James Rhodes: 2021 felony robbery, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years with two suspended. Misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor tampering with a communication device, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and felony theft, dropped by prosecutor. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor fleeing from police, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended.

Kale Lee Buchanan: 2021 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor.

Cameron Christopher Ulsher: 2021 felony tampering with a witness, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor sexual assault, dismissed by court.

Joseph Reuben Schwarz: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, remanded to lower court.

Jacob Edward Segovia: 2021 felony criminal mischief, dropped by prosecutor.

