Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Robert Sherman Layne: 2011 Assault on a peace officer, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years in prison after original sentence in 2014 was revoked in November 2020. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault (1st offense). Sentence: six months in jail, all expect one day suspended. Violation of a no contact order and obstructing a peace officer dismissed by the court. 2019 driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license and paraphernalia possession dismissed by court. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Sentence: two years, suspended. 2020 three criminal possession of dangerous drugs charges dropped by prosecutor.