Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Jarrod Lee Bice: 2009 Felony Deceptive Practices, eight counts of common scheme. Sentence: five years all suspended. Felony theft. Sentence: five years all suspended. Deceptive practices (common scheme), dropped by prosecutor.
Ashley Rose Brevoort: 2010 felony theft, entered guilty plea. Deferred imposition of sentence. Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, dropped by prosecutor.
Robert Sherman Layne: 2011 Assault on a peace officer, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years in prison after original sentence in 2014 was revoked in November 2020. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault (1st offense). Sentence: six months in jail, all expect one day suspended. Violation of a no contact order and obstructing a peace officer dismissed by the court. 2019 driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license and paraphernalia possession dismissed by court. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Sentence: two years, suspended. 2020 three criminal possession of dangerous drugs charges dropped by prosecutor.
Kelli Jo Finstad: 2016 felony aggravated driving under the influence (4th offense), amended to criminal endangerment. Sentence: six years with all suspended. Additional charge dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence was revoked in 2020.
Jennifer Megan Munger: 2017 felony theft. Sentence: five years all suspended. Felony criminal endangerment. Sentence: five years all suspended. Fleeing from or eluding a peace officer. Sentence: one year suspended. Obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass dismissed by court. Suspended sentences revoked in November 2020. In 2019, charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: five years in jail all suspended. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, amended to felony possession. Sentence: five years all suspended. Marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession charges dropped by prosecutor.
Natalie Nicole Smith: 2018 Assault with a weapon. Sentence: one year in prison. Attempted revocation in 2020 dropped by prosecutor.
Trent Thomas Morley: 2018 Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Sentence: four years all suspended. Theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia dropped by prosecutor.
Everett Martin Charger: 2014 Felony theft amended to first offense misdemeanor theft. Sentence: one year in jail with 355 days suspended. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped by prosecutor in 2020.
Lindsey Rae Hoyt: 2018 Felony endangering the welfare of children. Dropped by prosecutor.
Cody Ray Tunnell: 2019 Felony robbery amended to assault. Sentence: 180 months in jail all suspended. Misdemeanor marijuana possession amended to misdemeanor theft. Sentence: 180 days with 175 suspended.
Sierra Marie Smith: 2019 Felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence amended to misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Sentence: 180 days all suspended. Drug paraphernalia possession and revocation of suspended sentence dropped by prosecutor.
Jesse James Lantz: 2019 Felony aggravated assault amended to simple assault. Sentence: six months in prison all suspended.
Zakery James Scalise: 2019 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Deferred imposition of sentence. Two possession of dangerous drugs charges dropped by prosecutor. Paraphernalia possession charge dropped by prosecutor.
Jason Dean Kelley: 2019 felony violation of a protective order. Sentence: two years in jail with one year and 355 days suspended.
Journey Ryder Wienke: 2020 Two felony criminal mischief charges dropped by prosecutor.
Phillip James Lemere: 2020 Criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, criminal endangerment and possession of marijuana all dropped by prosecutor.
Michael Vern Billedeaux Jr.: 2019 Felony strangulation of partner or family member amended to felony partner or family member assault. Sentence: three years with two years 11 months suspended.
Liza Louise Larue: 2020 Felony possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.
Michael Todd Salveson: 2020 felony aggravated driving under the influence (4th offense). Sentence: five years in prison. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor failure to carry proof of insurance, misdemeanor driving with expired registration and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without interlock, all dropped by prosecutor.
Levi Nelson Carrillo: 2020 Misdemeanor marijuana possession. Sentence: six months in prison. Felony intimidation charge dropped by prosecutor. Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, dropped by prosecutor.
Matthew James Bolan: 2020 felony attempted deliberate homicide amended to criminal endangerment. Deferred imposition of sentence.
Bobbette Elizabeth Crenshaw: 2020 felony burglary and possession of dangerous drugs. Deferred imposition of sentence.
John Jerimiah Foster: 2019 Felony theft. Sentence: three years with all suspended.
Dontaye Marquel Turner Jr.: 2020 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Deferred imposition of sentence.
Timothy Allen Kaufman: 2020 Felony theft. Sentence: four years all suspended.
Ashley Lamay Brown: 2020 Misdemeanor DUI. Sentence: 1 year in prison with 363 days suspended. Felony criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Driving with a suspended license and driving with no proof of insurance, dropped by prosecutor.
Paul James Eich: 2020 Felony criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute was amended to criminal possession of marijuana. Sentence: five years with all years suspended. Two criminal possession of drugs charges and paraphernalia possession charges were dropped by the prosecutor. Misdemeanor theft. Sentence: 180 days with all suspended.
Dylan Bruce Ford: 2019 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Sentence: three years all suspended. Criminal distribution of drugs, paraphernalia possession and tampering with physical evidence charges dropped by prosecutor.
Christopher James Trujillo: 2020 Felony aggravated burglary amended to felony burglary. Sentence: Four years in prison, none suspended. Felony aggravated kidnapping, felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor theft dropped by prosecutor.
William Douglas Rouse: 2018 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Sentence: three years, none suspended.
Jason Michael Juza: 2020 three "dog at large" charges dropped by prosecutor.
Festus C. Parry: 2020 extradited.
Theron Ray Muir: 2020 Assault with a weapon amended to tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Felony criminal endangerment. Deferred imposition of sentence.