Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Brenden Ray Lewis: 2020 Felony aggravated burglary, deferred imposition of sentence. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.

Jeffery Kodi Allen: 2020 Felony Burglary, sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended. Partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021. 2020 Felony stalking amended to misdemeanor stalking, sentenced to one year in jail all suspended. Second count of felony stalking dropped by prosecutor. Violation of a no contact order, sentenced to 180 days all suspended.

Bryce Edward Maxson: 2019 Aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, amended to criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Second charged of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor. Stalking, dropped by prosecutor.