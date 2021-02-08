Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Thomas Michael Syness: 2008 Driving Under the Influence (4th offense), sentenced to five years 13 months in jail, five years suspended. Driving with suspended license, sentenced to six months in jail, all suspended. Endangering welfare of a child, dismissed by court. Revocation of suspended sentence, dropped by prosecutor.
Joel Cruz Padilla: 2018 Sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor.
Joshua Todd Bingham: 2020 Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, two counts, dropped by prosecutor. Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Lance Leighton Roullier: 2021 Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Two counts of bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Robert Raymond Fasuga: 2021 Assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Joshua Julius Bartman: 2021 Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentenced to five years with all years suspended. Second charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Felony theft, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor criminal trespass, dropped by prosecutor. 2020 Two counts of bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Brenden Ray Lewis: 2020 Felony aggravated burglary, deferred imposition of sentence. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.
Jeffery Kodi Allen: 2020 Felony Burglary, sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended. Partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021. 2020 Felony stalking amended to misdemeanor stalking, sentenced to one year in jail all suspended. Second count of felony stalking dropped by prosecutor. Violation of a no contact order, sentenced to 180 days all suspended.
Bryce Edward Maxson: 2019 Aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, amended to criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Second charged of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor. Stalking, dropped by prosecutor.
Robert Allan Wall: 2020 Partner or family member assault. Sentenced to five years with four years 11 months suspended. Assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Criminal mischief pecuniary loss more than $1,500, dropped by prosecutor. Partner or family member assault, sentenced to one year with 364 days suspended. Partner or family member assault, sentenced to one year with 362 days suspended. Two counts of bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Layla Winona Pitzer: 2020 Felony theft, remanded to lower court.
Lindsey Rae Hoyt: 2019 Custodial Interference, dropped by prosecutor.
Joseph Lee Ventura: 2020 two counts of felony stalking, remanded to lower court.
Matthew Colin Ireland: 2020 criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentenced to three years in prison. Criminal possession with intent to distribute, amended to simple possession, sentenced to five years all suspended. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
James Delbert Edden: 2020 Strangulation of partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Partner or family member assault, sentenced to 365 days in jail with 364 suspended. Partner or family member assault, second offense, sentenced to 365 days in jail with 362 suspended.
Sara Marie Miller: 2020 Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Criminal possession of marijuana, dropped by prosecutor. Criminal paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
Malorie Rosalie Tucker: 2020 Partner or family member assault, remanded to lower court.
Cindy Marie Corrigan: 2020 Partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Second charge of partner or family member assault, sentenced to five years in prison with four years 335 days suspended.
Joshua Dean Fish: 2019/2020 Sexual abuse of children, two charges, dropped by prosecutor.
Tabatha Jayne Nelson: 2020 Assault with a weapon, guilty plea, sentenced to three years in prison. Partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor. Escape after charged with a felony, sentenced to five years all suspended. Bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Jon Michael Tarner: 2020 Burglary, guilty plea, sentenced to 10 years in prison. Merged with a felony theft charge.
Jeffery Wayne Follett: 2020 Failure to register as a sexual or violent offender, sentenced to three years all suspended.
Brandon Curry: 2020 Felony robbery, sentenced to three years all suspended. Obstructing a peace officer, dropped by prosecutor.
Jay Donvan Vallejo: 2020 Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty plea, sentenced to a year in prison. Criminal possession of paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Shannon Alice Masterson: 2020 Felony DUI, driving with suspended license and operating a vehicle without liability insurance, remanded to lower court.
Zachary Johnson: 2020 Felony theft exceeding $5,000, sentenced to five years all suspended. Criminal trespass, dropped by prosecutor.
Brian James Houston: 2020 Strangulation or partner or family member, remanded to lower court.
Moriah Hadley: 2020 Felony assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault, remanded to lower court.
Charles Edward Joiner Sr.: 2020 Criminal possession with intent to distribute, remanded to lower court. Paraphernalia possession, possession of property subject to forfeiture and theft all remanded to lower court.