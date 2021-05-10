Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported May 10

Dillinger James Tuomi: 2012 Felony aggravated assault amended to felony criminal endangerment - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years with seven suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in April 2021. Misdemeanor forgery and eight counts of common scheme in 2015 - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years with five suspended. Revoked in April 2021.
Krissa Ann Bakke-Carter: 2018 Felony criminal mischief pecuniary loss of more than $1,500 amended to misdemeanor criminal mischief - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year with 11 months 29 days suspended. Suspended sentences revoked in April 2021.
Garrett Michael O'Howell: 2018 Felony criminal mischief - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to two years all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in April 2021. Felony criminal possession of drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years, deferred imposition until 2022. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dismissed by court. Deferred sentence revoked in April 2021.
Danielle Marthia Fauque: 2019 Criminal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in April 2021. 2021 Felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor obstructing a public servant - all dropped by prosecutor.
Misty Rae Ellis: 2019 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs - dismissed by court. Misdemeanor possession of marijuana - deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - deferred imposition of sentence. Suspended sentence revocation dropped by prosecutor. 2021 Felony possession of dangerous drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years in prison. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dropped by prosecutor.
Mark Anthony Lapier: 2019 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence revoked in April 2021.
Shelly Anne Pulse: 2019 Felony assault with a weapon - pleaded guilty. Misdemeanor assault - dropped by court. Misdemeanor criminal mischief - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 180 days all suspended. Revocation of suspended sentence, dropped by prosecutor.
Joshua Lee DeGeorgio: 2019 Felony DUI (fourth offense) - dropped by prosecutor. Felony theft of property exceeding $5,000 - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor failure to provide notice - dropped by prosecutor.
Zane Alan Wallace: 2019 Felony DUI (fourth offense), amended to misdemeanor DUI (third offense) - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year all suspended. Felony operating with BAC of 0.08% or greater - dismissed by court. Misdemeanor unlawful possession of open alcohol in a motor vehicle - dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked on misdemeanor charges in April 2021.
David William Kidder: 2019 Sexual intercourse without consent - transferred to youth court.
Ryan Patrick Spring: 2019 Felony aggravated burglary, amended to misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year with 364 days suspended. Felony possession of dangerous drugs - deferred imposition of sentence.
Thomas Richard Smith: 2019 Felony criminal mischief - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Misdemeanor assault - dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in April 2021.
Naomi E Kohen: 2019 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor marijuana possession - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer - dropped by prosecutor. 2020 Felony distribution of dangerous drugs, amended to felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years.
David Dee Yoder: 2021 Felony bail jumping - dropped by prosecutor.
Marcus Daniel Rhinehart: 2020 Felony burglary - deferred imposition of sentence.
Roy Allen Shostak: 2020 Felony marijuana possession with intent to distribute - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dropped by prosecutor.
Sarah Marie Strong-Mitchell: 2020 Felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dropped by prosecutor.
Bobbie Jo Cain: 2020 Felony possession of drugs with intent to distribute - deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor DUI (first offense) - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months with five months and 29 days suspended. Misdemeanor speeding - dropped by prosecutor.
Kyler Reed Shinnaberry: 2020 Felony criminal mischief pecuniary loss exceeding $1,500 - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years with two years suspended. Misdemeanor habitual offender operating a motor vehicle - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year with 351 days suspended. Misdemeanor operating an unregistered motor vehicle - dropped by prosecutor. Felony failure to stop and remain at the scene involving death or serious bodily injury - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 20 days all suspended.
Kimberly Michelle Watkins: 2020 Felony criminal possession of drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license - dropped by prosecutor.
Kyle Wayne Woodson: 2020 Felony partner or family member assault, amended to misdemeanor assault - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 180 days all suspended. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer or public servant - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 180 days with 135 days suspended. Misdemeanor marijuana possession - dropped by prosecutor.
Richard Edward Wallace: 2020 Two counts of felony partner or family member assault - dropped by prosecutor. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, felony intimidation - dropped by prosecutor.
Sean David Gauer: 2020 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years in jail. Felony tampering with physical evidence, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and felony theft exceeding $5,000 - all dropped by prosecutor.
Kevin Paul Weaver: 2020 Felony criminal child endangerment amended to felony criminal endangerment - deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor reckless driving involving death or serious bodily injury amended to misdemeanor DUI (third offense) - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year in jail with 335 days suspended. Misdemeanor resisting arrest - dropped by prosecutor.
Dustin Michael Howard: 2020 Felony assault with a weapon amended to misdemeanor negligent endangerment - deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) - dropped by prosecutor.
David W. Wood: 2020 Felony assault on a minor - remanded to lower court. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) - remanded to lower court.
Alexis Erin Taylor: 2020 Felony drug possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates all remanded to lower court.
Kerry Greg Morris: 2021 Felony partner or family member assault - dropped by prosecutor.
Lindsey Michelle Jaeger: 2021 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years in prison. Misdemeanor DUI - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year with 358 days suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession - dropped by prosecutor.
Antionio Torres: 2020 Felony theft of property exceeding $5,000 - remanded to lower court.
Lonnie Stewart Lentz: 2020 Felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended.
Russell Scott Avery: 2021 Felony possession of dangerous drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year and six months.
Tristan Michael Miller: 2021 Felony distribution of dangerous drugs - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years in prison. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor theft - dropped by prosecutor. Felony burglary - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six years all suspended.
Jason Neftali Garcia: 2020 Failure to register as a violent or sexual offender - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended.
Mark Tillman Dayman: 2021 written waiver of extradition proceedings.