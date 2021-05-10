Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported May 10

Joshua Lee DeGeorgio: 2019 Felony DUI (fourth offense) - dropped by prosecutor. Felony theft of property exceeding $5,000 - dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor failure to provide notice - dropped by prosecutor.

Zane Alan Wallace: 2019 Felony DUI (fourth offense), amended to misdemeanor DUI (third offense) - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year all suspended. Felony operating with BAC of 0.08% or greater - dismissed by court. Misdemeanor unlawful possession of open alcohol in a motor vehicle - dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked on misdemeanor charges in April 2021.

David William Kidder: 2019 Sexual intercourse without consent - transferred to youth court.

Ryan Patrick Spring: 2019 Felony aggravated burglary, amended to misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year with 364 days suspended. Felony possession of dangerous drugs - deferred imposition of sentence.

Thomas Richard Smith: 2019 Felony criminal mischief - pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Misdemeanor assault - dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in April 2021.