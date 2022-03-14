Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported March 14

Bruce Alan Lewis Jr.: 2018 felony burglary, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, found guilty. Sentenced to six months, all suspended. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped by the prosecutor in 2022.

Devon Gregory Bissell: 2018 felony DUI (fourth offense), dismissed by the court. Alternative charge of felony operating with alcohol concentration of 0.08% BAC or greater (fourth offense), found guilty. Sentenced to five years with three suspended. Misdemeanor failure to carry proof of insurance, dismissed by court. Criminal trespass to vehicles and misdemeanor failure to stop after striking an unattended vehicle, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2022.

Gary McCleery: 2015 felony theft (common scheme), found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Felony false claims to public agencies, found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped by the prosecutor in 2022.

DJ Allen Denton: 2019 felony theft (common scheme), found guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Felony theft (common scheme), deferred imposition of sentence. Suspended sentence revoked in 2020 and 2022.

Jose Francisco Ornelas: 2019 felony partner or family member assault (third offense) amended to misdemeanor PFMA (second offense), found guilty. Sentenced to 365 days in jail with 362 days suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021 and 2022.

Leslie Janice Dillon: 2019 felony theft, found guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021 and 2022.

Travis Lee Owens: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Felony PFMA (third offense) amended to misdemeanor PFMA (second offense) and then dropped by the prosecutor. Felony aggravated assault, dropped by prosecutor.

Paul Christopher Craft: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony sexual intercourse without consent and misdemeanor PFMA (first offense), all dropped by the prosecutor.

Lonny Ray Kaufman: 2020 felony theft and two felony bail jumping charges, dropped by prosecutor. Felony possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates, all dropped by prosecutor.

Anthony Wayne Fleming: 2020 felony theft, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft, all dropped by prosecutor.

Delain Valenzuela Davis: 2020 felony sexual assault, dropped by prosecutor.

Cody James Morrissey: 2020 felony assault on a minor, felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor PFMA, all dropped by prosecutor.

Dustin Lee Shapiro: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor.

Jessica Dawn Schlehr: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, remanded to lower court.

James Raymond Tuschoff: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, amended to felony criminal endangerment, found guilty. Sentenced to 18 months all suspended.

Isaiah Morsette: 2021 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor. (prosecuted by U.S. Attorney's Office)

Yunier Aguila Sarduy: 2021 felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor PFMA, both remanded to a lower court.

Mark Lee James Buffalo: 2021 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor.

Tory Lynn Hill: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, remanded to lower court.

Jonea Michelle Pomroy: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, all dropped by prosecutor.

Jaelen Lora Lee Horn: 2021 felony criminal possession of drugs, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and criminal trespass to property, all dropped by prosecutor. Felony escape by use of threat, force or weapon amended to felony bail jumping, found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison.

Benjamin Eugene Brewer: 2022 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor obstructing a public servant, dropped by prosecutor.

