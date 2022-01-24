Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Jan. 24

Joseph Eugene Lafromboise: 1987 felony deviate sexual conduct and felony sexual assault, sentenced to 20 years in prison. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped by prosecutor in December 2021.

Arnold Galo Garay IV: 2009 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dismissed by the court. Felony assault with a weapon, amended to felony criminal endangerment. Sentenced to 10 years probation. Suspended sentenced revoked multiple times. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped by prosecutor in December 2021.

Veronica Rose Maggard: 2013 felony theft exceeding $1,500, sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended. Suspended sentence revoked multiple times including in December 2021.

Keith Michael Johnson: 2015 felony burglary, sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended. Revoked in December 2021.

John James Laverdure: 2015 felony robbery amended to felony theft, sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended. Revoked and sentenced to eight years in prison in December 2021. 2021 felony robbery, sentenced to 10 years in prison. Felony theft charge dismissed.

Brandi Lanae Lehman Harper: 2017 felony deceptive practices (common scheme), sentenced to 10 years all suspended. Revocation dropped by prosecutor in 2020. Sentence revoked again in December 2021, sentenced to 10 years all suspended.

Shala Lynece Hood: 2019 felony custodial interference, sentenced to five years all suspended. Two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children, dismissed by the court. Suspended sentence revoked in December 2021.

Justin James Fifield: 2020 felony malicious intimidation or harassment of civil or human rights, dropped by prosecutor.

Josh Eric Morris: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, sentenced to four years all suspended. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.

Joseph Wayne Seymour: 2020 felony burglary amended to misdemeanor theft of property by embezzlement, sentenced to 10 years all suspended. Three counts of felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence revoked in December 2021.

Deanna Lynn Harrison: 2018 felony elder exploitation, deferred imposition of sentence.

Scott Xavier Williams: 2020 felony theft exceeding $5,000, dropped by prosecutor.

James Michael Krenzer: 2021 felony PFMA, sentenced to three years with two years and 11 months suspended. Misdemeanor unlawful restraint, dropped by prosecutor. A revocation of the suspended sentence was dropped in December 2021.

James Edward Tonkovich: 2021 two counts of felony assault with a weapon, a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, all dropped by the prosecutor.

Max Randy Keiser: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, misdemeanor PFMA and misdemeanor obstructing an officer, all dropped by the prosecutor.

Ashton Lee Kurtz: 2021 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor.

Shannon Elizabeth Dinsdale: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor DUI (first offense), sentenced to six months with one day suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor assault with bodily fluid, deferred imposition of sentence.

Forrest L Parry: 2021 felony criminal possession of drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, felony tampering with or fabricating evidence and misdemeanor resisting arrest, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, sentenced to six months in jail, all suspended.

Danielle Eileen Staiger: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.

James Michael Rickard: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentenced to three years all suspended.

Sergio Scott-Allen Thomas: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, amended to felony criminal endangerment. Deferred imposition of sentence.

Aaron Roberts Twoteeth: 2021 felony forgery, dropped by prosecutor.

Jayce John Herron: 2021 three counts of felony assault with a weapon, felony criminal endangerment, felony robbery and felony tampering with evidence, all dropped by the prosecutor.

Zepha Laura Personette: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor displaying fictitious license plates and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, all dropped by the prosecutor.

Derrik Michael Haley: 2020 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence.

Suzanne Marie Menth: 2020 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence.

Charles Allen Samoray: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, remanded to lower court.

James Sedrick Freiburg: 2021 felony aggravated burglary, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest, dropped by prosecutor.

Hayden Michael Rushford: 2021 felony sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by the prosecutor.

Cordell David Richmond: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, all dropped by the prosecutor. Misdemeanor DUI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended.

Dennis Barnes McCranie: 2021 felony theft, dismissed by the court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4