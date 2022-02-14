Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Feb.14

Thomas Pearson: 1998 felony forgery, amended to felony conspiracy, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Felony burglary, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years all suspended. Felony burglary, amended to misdemeanor theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years all suspended. Misdemeanor theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years all suspended. 2005 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor. Original suspended sentences revoked after pleaded guilty. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped by prosecutor in 2022.

Michael Poma: 2003 felony forgery, found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Revoked in 2004. Revocation dismissed by court in 2018. Revocation dropped by prosecutor in 2022.

Christy Jean Lee: 2011 felony DUI (fourth offense), pleaded guilty, sentenced to one year and six months all suspended. Misdemeanor failure to carry proof of insurance, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Suspended sentence on count 1 revoked in 2017. Revocation dropped by prosecutor in 2022.

James Anthony Linebarger: 2014 felony burglary, found guilty. Sentenced to five years with two suspended. Misdemeanor theft, dismissed by court. Revoked in 2015 and again in 2022.

Vernon Louis Price Jr.: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor. Felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, dropped by prosecutor.

Brody Raymond Bagley: 2019 felony criminal mischief, found guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Misdemeanor theft, found guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2022.

Richard Leigh Williams: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended, revoked in 2020 and 2022. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.

Jason William Riggs: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, found guilty. Sentenced to six years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.

Alex Patrick Nickerson: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor no liability insurance, dropped by prosecutor.

Pablo Ricardo Kreiner: 2021 felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor aggravated DUI and misdemeanor fleeing from a peace officer, all remanded to a lower court.

Brent Daniel Merrifield: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, both dropped by prosecutor.

Damon Patrick Wereman: 2021 felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor violation of a no contact order, dropped by prosecutor.

Richard Keith Strawn: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to five years in prison. Two counts of misdemeanor violation of a protective order, found guilty. Sentenced to six months with five months suspended. Felony violation of a protective order, dropped by prosecutor.

Xithali Nuemi Lawrence: 2021 felony robbery and misdemeanor theft, remanded to lower court.

Lakota Lee Salminen: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to three years in prison.

Gerald Anthony Meyers: 2021 two counts of felony assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment, all dropped by the prosecutor.

Rigoberto Diaz: 2021 felony burglary, remanded to lower court.

