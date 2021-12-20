Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Dec. 20

Jamison Gray Devine: 2012 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years, all suspended. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months in jail all suspended. Misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicles, dismissed by the court. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months and two days in jail with six months suspended. Suspended sentences revoked in 2020 and 2021. Felony theft dropped by prosecutor.

Jonathan Wade Wallace: 2011 felony criminal mischief, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years all suspended, previously a deferred imposition of sentence. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.

Tamara Joline Furlong: 2015 felony DUI (fourth offense), dropped by prosecutor. Felony operating a vehicle with a 0.08% BAC, alternative charge, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six years one month with five years suspended. Revoked in 2021.

Darren Joseph Antonio: 2016 felony aggravated assault, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years in jail with five years suspended. Felony criminal endangerment, dismissed by the court. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped in 2021.

Joshua Allan Liapis: 2016 felony burglary, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail. Misdemeanor theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.

Carlos Jjuan Chandler: 2017 felony assault with a weapon amended to felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to two years suspended. Revoked in 2021.

Robert Raymond Fasuga: 2018 felony intimidation, felony theft, misdemeanor theft, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, all dropped by prosecutor. Felony custodial interference, dropped by prosecutor. Fasuga was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court.

Michael Lee Roope: 2019 felony assault with a weapon, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years all suspended. Three counts of felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.

Tyler Mitchell Bummer: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.

Joshua Lee DeGeorgio: 2019 felony criminal mischief, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Revoked in 2021.

Thea Marie Dupre: 2019 felony assault on a minor, amended to misdemeanor negligent endangerment. Sentenced to one year all suspended.

Anthony Robert Rodriguez: 2019 felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor. Felony theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to seven years all suspended. Felony bail jumping, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Second count of felony bail jumping dropped by prosecutor. Revocation dropped by prosecutor in 2021.

Justin James Fifield: 2020 felony intimidation, dropped by the prosecutor.

Kaitlyn Dawn Polich: 2020 felony theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to eight years in jail with three suspended. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail. Misdemeanor marijuana possession, dropped by prosecutor.

Rodney Robert Smith: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor assault amended to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, pleaded guilty. Misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, dropped by prosecutor.

Jason Leo Rose: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.

Colby Allen Sammons: 2021 felony assault on a minor, remanded to lower court.

Zarin Jon Richerson: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor DUI, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended.

Joshua Allen Breezley: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by the prosecutor. Felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor violation of a no contact order, dropped by prosecutor.

Danika Marie Mongar-Kaufman: 2021 felony PFMA, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor destruction of a communication device, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.

Kimberly Michelle Brannon: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended.

Shane Daniel Cope: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years, all suspended. Misdemeanor criminal possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting arrest, both dropped by prosecutor.

Zepha Laura Personette: 2021 felony theft of property, deferred imposition of sentence.

Collin Spinks: 2021 felony kidnapping amended to felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years with five years suspended. Misdemeanor failure to have a child under six properly restrained, fined $100. Misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor criminal trespass, misdemeanor violation of a no contact order and misdemeanor criminal mischief, all pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months all suspended for each charge.

Twila Lyn Black: 2021 felony theft, remanded to lower court.

Christa Elfrida Chapman: 2021 felony partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor.

Darren Joseph Antonio: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, both dropped by prosecutor.

Robert Edward Moyer: 2021 felony extradition.

Dawn Kirsten Andrade: 2021 felony extradition.

